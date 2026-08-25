Chief Alabi Ogundepo, a master chanter of Ijala hunters' poetry and celebrated Yoruba actor, passed away on Monday, August 24

The Saki-born cultural icon dedicated his life to preserving Yoruba oral literature through performances and publications

His daughter, Mrs Dupe Ogundepo-Falana, signed the family statement announcing his passing and requesting privacy

The Yoruba movie and the world of Yoruba literature and culture lost one of its most distinctive voices on Monday, 24 August.

A prominent actor and poet, Chief Alabi Ogundepo died at the age of 84, reports PM News.

A celebrated actor and master of Ijala, the traditional oral poetry of Yoruba hunters, Chief Ogundepo spent decades ensuring that one of Nigeria's most sacred indigenous art forms endured beyond his generation.

Chief Alabi Ogundepo, a celebrated Yoruba actor, passed away on Monday, August 24. Photos: Chief Alabi Ogundepo.

Source: Instagram

Born in Saki, Oyo State, Chief Ogundepo rose steadily through the ranks of Yoruba oral tradition to become one of its most respected figures.

Family Requests Privacy as Funeral Plans Await

According to The Nation Newspaper, a statement released by his family remembered him as "a remarkable literary voice whose poetry and writings reflected his deep appreciation of Yoruba culture, tradition, language, history and the human experience."

The family expressed gratitude to the individuals, institutions, traditional leaders, and literary communities who sent condolences in the wake of his death.

The statement was signed by his daughter, Mrs Dupe Ogundepo-Falana, on behalf of the family. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, with the family asking for privacy and prayers as they grieve.

Ogundepo's death comes within hours after the tragic passing of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan as a result of cancer,

He was buried according to Islamic rites on Monday, August 24, at his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State.

Chie Ogundepo's family announced his passing and requested privacy. Photos: Chief Alabi Ogundepo.

Source: Instagram

Dele Odule breaks down at Ogogo’s burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogogo's close friend and colleague, Dele Odule, broke down in tears and trembled while addressing mourners at the late actor's burial ceremony.

A video of the emotional moment later circulated on social media, touching many viewers.

Source: Legit.ng