The German Embassy in Nigeria issued a public warning about false visa information circulating among applicants

The embassy stressed that it does not work with any visa agents and that all official details are freely available on its website

Nigerians planning to apply for a German visa were urged to contact the embassy directly rather than rely on third-party agents

The German Embassy in Nigeria has warned the public against false information being spread by visa agents, urging applicants to verify all details directly through official channels.

The embassy shared the alert via its official X account, @GERinNigeria, cautioning Nigerians about the risks of relying on unofficial sources for visa guidance.

The German Embassy in Nigeria warns applicants about false visa information. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The post encouraged followers to share the misinformation they had encountered from agents so the embassy could address specific claims in future updates.

Embassy distances itself from visa agents

The embassy was clear that it has no working relationship with any visa agents operating in Nigeria. Officials stressed that every piece of information applicants need is already published on the embassy's official website at nigeria.diplo.de, at no cost to the applicant.

"We DO NOT WORK with any 'Visa Agents'! All information is freely available on our website," the embassy wrote in its post.

The embassy invited Nigerians to drop specific claims they had heard from agents in the comments, promising to respond to those claims directly in upcoming posts.

What applicants should do

The German Embassy advised anyone with questions about the visa application process to reach out to the embassy directly rather than pay agents for information that is already publicly available.

The warning comes amid growing concern about the number of Nigerians who part with money for visa advice that is either wrong or misleading.

The embassy's reminder is particularly relevant given the rising demand for German visas among Nigerians, driven in part by increased interest in work and study opportunities in Europe.

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Source: Legit.ng