Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna shared an emotional video tribute to his late best friend Alexx Ekubo on July 14, 2026

IK revealed that Ekubo's death forced him to ask questions he had never confronted before, including why people postpone love and forgiveness

The actor said the past two months have changed him deeply and he has made a conscious decision to live more intentionally

Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna has finally spoken about the death of his close friend and colleague Alexx Ekubo, sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram on July 14, 2026, nearly two months after the actor passed away.

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11 following a battle with stage four kidney cancer. He was buried in Arochukwu, Abia State, on June 18, 2026.

IK Ogbonna has opened up about grieving Alexx Ekubo, sharing a heartfelt message about friendship, faith and the value of life. Photo: ikogbonna/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the video, IK Ogbonna described Alexx Ekubo as his best friend and brother, admitting that no amount of mental preparation could have softened the blow of losing him.

He reflected on how grief had pushed him to confront questions about life, purpose and faith that he had never previously stopped to consider.

IK Ogbonna says tomorrow is never promised

Using the image of an ambulance passing in traffic, IK Ogbonna described how people instinctively distance themselves from death until it touches someone they love.

He wrote that we:

"whisper 'God have mercy' then continue with our day," because we assume tragedy always belongs to someone else.

IK Ogbonna opened up about the two months he spent grappling with loss, writing:

"For the past two months, I've been trying to understand life. Trying to understand loss. Trying to understand God. Trying to understand why someone so full of life can suddenly become a memory."

The actor pointed to habits most people share, postponing phone calls, delaying forgiveness, assuming there will always be another birthday or another trip, as the things Alexx Ekubo's death has made him rethink entirely.

"Tomorrow is a privilege. Not a promise. All we truly own is this moment."

IK Ogbonna has reflected on life, loss and friendship in an emotional message dedicated to his late colleague Alexx Ekubo. Photo: ikogbonna/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

IK Ogbonna reflects on friendship with Alexx Ekubo

IK Ogbonna recalled that he and Alexx Ekubo had spoken freely about the future, from business ideas and film projects to travel plans and the kind of legacies they wanted to leave their children. Neither of them expected that one would go first.

The actor described still reaching instinctively for his phone to call his friend Alexx Ekubo whenever something funny happens, only to be quietly reminded by reality that those calls can no longer be made.

"That pain never truly leaves. You learn to carry it differently," he said.

In closing his tribute, IK Ogbonna said the experience has redirected his focus entirely, moving away from material markers of success towards how deeply a person loved and showed up for others.

"Love people while they can still hear you," he urged. "Tell them you appreciate them while they can still smile back. Forgive quickly. Call your parents. Check on your friends."

He ended his message with a direct address to his late friend:

"Alexx… My brother… Thank you. For every conversation. Every correction. Every laugh. Every disagreement that made us stronger. Until we meet again, my brother, rest well. I love you. Always."

Watch IK Ogbonna's tribute video to Alexx Ekubo below:

Chioma Ekubo mourns brother Alexx Ekubo with emotional video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister, Chioma, shared a heartfelt video on Instagram showing herself seated on his chair at home, with his portrait and awards visible in the background.

In her caption, she reflected on the two months since his passing, expressing deep grief and describing the shoes he left behind as “too large” to fill.

Fans reacted with mixed comments, with some questioning whether the video was recent, while others empathised with her ongoing mourning.

Source: Legit.ng