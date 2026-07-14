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Diamond Platnumz Fuels New Relationship Rumour After Singer Zuchu Announced Their Breakup
Celebrities

Diamond Platnumz Fuels New Relationship Rumour After Singer Zuchu Announced Their Breakup

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Tanzanian singer Zuchu confirmed her separation from Diamond Platnumz on July 12, 2026, saying she chose herself
  • Diamond Platnumz posted a clip of an unidentified woman on his Instagram stories shortly after Zuchu's announcement
  • The move sparked widespread attention online, with fans questioning the timing of the post

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Diamond Platnumz has set social media ablaze after posting a pictture of a mystery woman on his Instagram stories, barely 48 hours after his wife Zuchu publicly confirmed their separation.

The Tanzanian music star shared the footage of the unidentified woman via his Instagram story on Monday, July 13, leaving fans stunned by the timing of the upload.

Singer Diamond Platnumz sparks new relationship rumours.
Reactions as singer Diamond Platnumz posts another woman after singer Zuche announced their separation. Credit: diamondplatnumz
Source: Instagram

This comes barely a few days after Zuchu had broken the news of their split herself, telling her followers that she had made the decision to prioritise her own wellbeing.

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Diamond's Instagram post raises eyebrows

Diamond shared the image with a simple caption reading "Natulizana," a Swahili phrase loosely meaning "calming someone down" or "we are at peace," accompanied by a fire emoji.

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The timing of the post raised immediate eyebrows, with many interpreting it as a pointed message directed at his now-former partner

Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu had been one of East Africa's most talked-about couples, with their relationship playing out largely in the public eye.

The Tanzanian superstar has not made any public statement addressing Zuchu's announcement or the identity of the woman featured in his stories.

A screenshot of the mystery woman Diamond Platnumz shared on his Instagram story is below:

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Singer Diamond Platnumz post gorgeous woman on his Instagram story.
Diamond Platnumz seemingly moved on after singer Zuchu announced their separation. Credit: diamondplatnumz
Source: Instagram

Reactions to Diamond Platnumz's post

_tt.tola said:

"Jonasi will be amazed."

dr_afeshilda_md commented:

"He is the African Ariana grande because what."

kattythriftstore said:

"Ha him marriage reach 2years so."

beauty_brains_style said:

"East African women must not know how to make their own money cos dude is highly overrated."

Diamond Platnumz' outfit to JP2025 trends

Legit.ng also reported that Diamond Platnumz was seen arriving quite late at the wedding finale of his friend and fellow music star, Juma Jux.

He walked in wearing a white suit, failing to honour the black-and-gold theme of the wedding, and paired it with a studded white veil.

While Diamond impressed fans with his outfit, many questioned why he went so over the top by wearing a veil and seemingly mimicking attire typically reserved for the bride.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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