Spain secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in their semifinal clash

Argentina came from behind to beat England, sending Lionel Messi to his second consecutive World Cup final

Lamine Yamal will get his wish of facing idol Messi in the final, while France and England meet in the third-place playoff

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set, with Spain and Argentina confirmed to meet on July 19 in what promises to be one of the most anticipated championship matches in the tournament's history.

Spain sealed their place in the decider with a commanding 2-0 victory over France in their semifinal, while Argentina mounted a comeback win against England to advance from the other side of the bracket. The result sent Lionel Messi to a second consecutive World Cup final, having lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022.

Lamine Yamal gets his wish

One of the most compelling storylines heading into the final is the meeting between Lamine Yamal and Messi. The Spanish teenager had openly expressed his desire to face Messi on the World Cup stage, and the draw has delivered exactly that matchup.

Yamal, who idolises the Argentine captain, will now line up against him under the brightest lights in football, a moment that has captured the imagination of fans around the world.

For the two eliminated nations, the tournament continues with a consolation fixture. France and England will face each other in the third-place playoff match on Saturday, July 18, one day before the final.

Both sides will be eager to finish the tournament on a positive note after narrowly missing out on a shot at the trophy.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the World Cup winner before Argentina’s 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final.

The supercomputer backed England to eliminate Argentina, while Spain were odds-on favourite to win the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Source: Legit.ng