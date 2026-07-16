Argentina beat England 2-1 in a comeback semi-final victory to eliminate the Three Lions from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi provided assists for both Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez after Anthony Gordon had given England the lead

Thomas Tuchel defended his decision to switch to a back five, saying England were conceding too many crosses

England's dream of a 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in a 2-1 defeat to Argentina, with Thomas Tuchel facing immediate scrutiny over the tactical changes he made in the second half of the semi-final.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead, but goals set up by Lionel Messi for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround, sending Argentina through and leaving England to reflect on a painful exit.

Thomas Tuchel defends his substitutions against Argentina. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

The immediate criticism centred on Tuchel's decision to shift to a back five during the match, a move many supporters and pundits argued handed Argentina the momentum they needed. The England head coach, however, pushed back firmly on that assessment.

Tuchel defends his substitutions

Speaking to Fox Sports after the match, Tuchel said the change was made in direct response to Argentina's physical dominance in the air and their persistence in delivering crosses into the box.

“They won every header. They kept crossing and crossing. So we went to a back five to close the gaps inside and be stronger in the air,” he said.

Tuchel acknowledged the risk of criticism that comes with such decisions when results go against a team, but maintained that the problems England faced had already been visible before any substitutions were made.

“Straight after our goal, with no substitutions, we just conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances. So we tried to help, but of course the responsibility is on the coach. And if it doesn't go well, it's easy to say that it was wrong," he added.

As noyed by England Football, with their World Cup campaign ending at the semi-final stage, England will now face France in the third-place playoff match. France reached the same round before losing their semi-final to Spain, setting up the consolation fixture between the two European nations.

Spain to face Argentina in World Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain will face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after La Albiceleste defeated England in the semi-final.

Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal got his wish, having declared that he would love to face his idol and Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the World Cup final.

Source: Legit.ng