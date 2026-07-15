Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo celebrated his first daughter Niniola's 21st birthday with a heartfelt tribute

The actor called Niniola his 'first cry, first joy, and forever baby,' describing her growth as one of the greatest privileges of his life

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry also joined the movie star in celebrating his daughter

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo is having a full-circle moment this week, and his fans and followers got a front-row seat to it.

On Wednesday, 15 July 2026, the celebrated actor took to social media to mark his first daughter Niniola's 21st birthday with a tribute.

Femi Adebayo pens birthday message to his first daughter as she turns 21. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Adebayo, widely known for his roles in major Yoruba and mainstream Nigerian films, addressed the post directly to his daughter, whom he called his "forever baby."

The actor opened his message by reflecting on the moment she came into his world, writing that 21 years ago, Allah blessed him with his "first cry, first joy, and forever baby."

He described watching her develop into a "beautiful, kind, and remarkable young woman" as one of the greatest privileges he has ever known, adding that she gives him fresh reasons to be proud with every passing year.

Beyond the personal warmth, Adebayo also offered a heartfelt prayer for his daughter, asking that Allah grant her wisdom beyond her years, unending favour, perfect peace, and the kind of open doors that no one can shut. He described her life as one destined to tell a beautiful story of "grace, purpose, and impact."

Celebrities and fans celebrate Femi Adebayo's first daughter at 21. Credit: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

He rounded off the post with what is clearly an affectionate family nickname, signing off with warm wishes to "Small Mummy," a term that reflects both her seniority among the children and the nurturing role she plays within the home.

"Thank you for all you do. Kenny, Taiye, Eniope, Aridunnu, and I are deeply grateful for your love, your care, your concern, and the beautiful heart you carry. You have been such a blessing to this family, and we cherish you more than words can express. We all love you, Small Mummy," the actor wrote in part.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo took time out of his busy schedule to be with his special needs son, Aridunnu.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 25, 2026, the actor surprised his son, whom he had with his estranged wife, Iyana Aduke, at his school.

See Femi Adebayo's birthday post for Niniola on Instagram:

Reactions as Femi Adebayo celebrates daughter

Read the comments below:

Ilelaboye Tunji Moses commented:

"Honestly, all those ugly mistakes and pasts make sense now.......How I wish I made one. Who understands will understand. Many guys in their 40's are yet to get a fetus, not to talk of a toddler. It is well. Congrats bro. And happy birthday to the celebrant."

Hammed Afeez reacted:

"Happy birthday to her.But how will I tell my pikin say I'm 5 years older than her."

Prince Adediji Visual said:

"Oga wa this your first fruit is beautiful oo abi na my eyes da pain me? "

Femi Adebayo's estranged wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng also reported that Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page.

In her post, she said there are more than two sides to a story. According to her, sometimes there are three sides: the truth, the lies, and a mixture of both.

She further stated that the third side, which she described as a mixture of lies and truth, belongs to her.

Source: Legit.ng