Canada's immigration authority announced a pause on new applications under the Parents and Grandparents Programme until further notice

IRCC said it will continue processing existing PGP applications and plans to admit up to 15,000 permanent residents under the programme in 2026

Parents and grandparents can still visit family in Canada through the super visa, which permits stays of up to 5 years per entry over 10 years

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has indefinitely suspended new applications under its Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), citing the need to keep the country's immigration system sustainable and properly managed.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the federal department responsible for immigration and citizenship, confirmed the suspension in an announcement posted on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2026. The notice stated that no new PGP applications would be accepted until further notice.

Canada has paused new applications for the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP), with officials directing eligible families to the super visa option instead. Photo credit: @wealthmoose

Source: Twitter

Despite the freeze on fresh applications, IRCC said it remains committed to processing applications already in the system. The department has set a target of admitting up to 15,000 new permanent residents through the PGP category in 2026, consistent with Canada's 2026–2028 Immigration Levels Plan.

Canada: What is the super visa alternative?

IRCC pointed those affected to an existing alternative for family visits. Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents remain eligible to apply for the super visa, a long-stay multiple-entry permit that allows holders to remain in Canada for up to five years at a time, with the option to re-enter over a period of up to 10 years.

The super visa does not confer permanent residency but offers an extended and renewable presence in Canada for eligible family members while the PGP programme remains closed to new entrants.

The pause reflects a broader shift in Canada's immigration policy, which has faced growing scrutiny over housing pressures, infrastructure strain, and the volume of newcomers arriving annually.

According to Global News, the suspension of the PGP programme is part of a wider effort by the federal government to manage immigration intake more carefully across multiple streams.

Canada continues to rank among the world's top immigration destinations, drawing skilled workers, students and families from around the globe. Photo credit: @AirCanada

Source: Twitter

Why is Canada so popular?

Canada remains one of the world's most sought-after immigration destinations, drawn largely by its publicly funded healthcare, strong labour market, and multiculturalism policies.

The PGP programme, which allows Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents and grandparents for permanent residency, has historically attracted high demand, often with application intake windows closing within hours of opening.

IRCC did not provide a timeline for when the PGP application window would reopen.

Read the update posted on the official X page of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada below:

Learn more about the IRCC's notice on the PGP pause here.

Read more on visa applications

Japan releases list of visa-free entry countries

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Japan released a list of 74 countries allowed entry without a visa.

Permitted stay durations varied by nationality, with travellers allowed 15, 30, or 90 days depending on their country of origin.

Source: Legit.ng