Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of his close friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo, who lost a tough battle with kidney cancer

Godwin took to his Instagram page to mourn the talented movie star while revealing a deeply heartbreaking detail about what the late actor did before his demise

Social media users reacted emotionally as many reflected on the silent battles people fight away from the public eye

Nollywood actor Godwin Nnadiekwe, a close friend and colleague of Alexx Ekubo, has spoken out in pain after the star’s passing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 12, after being placed on life support for several hours.

According to reports, the young screen star was rushed to the hospital on Monday, May 11, and had been quietly battling kidney cancer, which explained his long absence from social media.

Godwin Nnadiekwe shares emotional message after Alexx Ekubo passed away. Photo: godwin_nnadiekwe/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the sad news via his Instagram page, Godwin Nnadiekwe explained that the news of Alexx’s death broke him completely, saying the actor was a rare soul whose departure was never expected.

He shared how difficult it was to accept that Alexx had already arranged his affairs before leaving this world.

He revealed that before his death, Alexx Ekubo had already taken the step of preparing his will, a detail that has left him deeply shaken.

“I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo. To think you already prepared your will—It’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend 🥺” Godwin wrote.

In another emotional post, Godwin directed his pain at the illness that claimed Alexx’s life, showing how devastating the battle had been for everyone close to him.

“Goodnight Alex. Cancer you did this one 🥺💔”

The news of Alexx Ekubo’s death has left fans, colleagues, and the Nigerian entertainment industry in shock, as tributes continue to pour in for the actor who was widely admired for his talent and charm.

See his Instagram post below:

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many expressed shock and sadness over the actor's passing.

@cameroonian_doll said:

"Omg ooo Noo I am really sad…we truly don't know the battles people go through or face as individuals..I literally went on this man's page a few months back just cuz I had not seen any post or movies from him. Not knowing he was fighting for his life. May your soul rest in peace you will always be remembered."

@dflowergirlje commented:

"His siblings can never be the same again … what a life is this Jesus I'm so traumatized!"

@ceajai007 wrote:

"Man took the pains alone, stayed by his corner nd passed away. Painful one. May his soul RiP"

@adelakuntufayl reacted:

"Social media makes a lot of people look like they are living happily when they are actually fighting their battles! 😢😢😢😢"

Fans react emotionally after Godwin Nnadiekwe shares what Alexx Ekubo did before his death. Photo: godwin_nnadiekwe/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's video sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo sparked reactions after a video of him surfaced online following a long break from social media.

In the recording, he was seen with two children, asking the little girl if she could vacate her room for him, while having a little boy on his lap who tried to distract him from the conversation.

Fans expressed gratitude for his return and encouraged others to be kind in their words towards him, as they did not know what he might be going through at the time.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng