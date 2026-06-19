A lady reacted to IK Ogbonna's role following the tragic passing of his dear friend and popular actor Alexx Ekubo

The social media user commented on IK Ogbonna's emotional tribute during the burial ceremony in Arochukwu

Obiefuna challenged Nigerians to evaluate their own dedication to their friends rather than just praying for loyal companions

A Nigerian lady, Chioma Obiefuna, has taken to social media to share a deep reflection on the exemplary friendship between actor IK Ogbonna and his late colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

In a lengthy post shared on her Facebook page, Obiefuna noted that while the internet is busy praising IK Ogbonna for standing by his late friend, people need to ask themselves if they are capable of showing such dedication to others.

A Nigerian lady shares her take on IK Ogbonna's friendship with the late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Chioma Obiefuna/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Lady react to IK and Alexx Ekubo's friendship

Chioma Obiefuna highlighted how IK Ogbonna proved his loyalty by signing the corpse release form, accompanying the body from Lagos to Arochukwu, and standing at the podium shaking while reading his tribute.

She said:

"IK said something that stopped us. He said Alex would call him and say "Ogbo, get your visas. Anything can come up." And IK, Mr. Last Minute, wouldn't listen. But Alex kept saying it. Every time. Not once and done. Every time.

That's not just friendship. That's somebody who decided that your wellbeing was their concern, even when you were resistant to it. Even when you were annoying about it. Even when you told him to leave you to make your own mistakes."

She emphasised that true friendship requires being inconvenienced and showing up when things fall apart.

According to Obiefuna, the late Alexx Ekubo was deeply woven into IK Ogbonna's daily life, making his absence a profound narrative of phantom phone reaches and shared memories. She concluded by urging her followers to stop waiting for a perfect friend and instead become one.

Reactions to take on Alexx Ekubo, IK

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Ikhimhin Vivian said:

"IK is very committed to relationship than most couples."

Acham Kelly Alfreds said:

"But there are friends like Mike Godson and Yomi people aren't talking about."

Felicia Sam said:

"Ik Ogbonna is really a brother, not a friend, to Alex Ekubo."

See the Facebook post below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife performs final acts at gravesite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, carrying out a deeply emotional final act at his burial.

Source: Legit.ng