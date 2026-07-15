A TikTok video showing a cucumber seller at an outdoor market in Nigeria sparked a heated debate online

The user who shared the clip said the sight stopped her from buying cucumbers and she wondered why the seller did what he did

Viewers were split, with some praising the seller for his action and others raising concerns about what they had watched

A video of a cucumber seller at an outdoor market stall apparently washing cucumbers using soap has divided social media users, with opinions split sharply between alarm and approval.

The clip showed a vendor dressed in a black and yellow striped top leaning over a black bucket, scrubbing cucumbers using a piece of cloth alongside water.

Lady cries out after spotting vendor washing cucumbers. Photo credit: @TheFoodEnthusiast/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady issues warning to fruit buyers

The scene, filmed at a market, seemed ordinary enough at first glance, but the apparent presence of soap was what caught people off guard.

The TikTok user @TheFoodEnthusiast, who originally encountered the scene while shopping, shared the video with a warning for followers.

She wrote that she had gone to buy cucumbers and spotted the vendor in the act, which immediately put her off making the purchase.

Her bigger concern, however, was for all the cucumbers she had already bought without knowing how they had been handled beforehand.

She urged people to always rinse cucumbers thoroughly under running water or to peel the skin entirely if they wanted to be safe.

Reactions as lady advises Nigerians

The TikTok video sparked reactions from many Nigerians in the comments section.

@foxylady7000 said:

"Thank GOD they Washing them, there is a virus that's critical and it's linked to the vegetables."

@sam_s916 said:

"You wash all your plates with soap and eat right off of them. What’s the difference?"

@FruitsieTv said:

"You want your cucumbers with chemicals and pesticides or you want them clean."

@Ammy added:

"Thats why i dey wash my fruits with salt or white venegar. We do not have agencies that are seriously controlling wht we consume in nigeria so we have to tale care of ourselves."

See the post below:

Lady deals with cunny vendor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a smart Nigerian lady dealt with a person who sent a fake alert with the hope of getting her goods.

Without raising any alarm about the scam, the lady packed dirty nylons instead and sent them to the person.

Source: Legit.ng