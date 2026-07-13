Colombia forward Jáminton Campaz has reportedly gone into hiding after receiving death threats following the World Cup.

The striker appealed for calm in an emotional message after Colombia's heartbreaking exit to Switzerland.

Colombia's football federation has urged authorities to investigate the threats against the national team star.

Colombia international Jáminton Campaz has reportedly gone into hiding after receiving death threats in the aftermath of his country's painful exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to talkSPORT, the 26-year-old forward failed to board his scheduled flight home alongside teammates James Rodríguez, Davinson Sánchez and Juan Fernando Quintero after Colombia were eliminated by Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Jaminton Campaz of Colombia reacts after the penalty shoot-out during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Photo by Ercin Erturk

Source: Getty Images

Campaz missed a glorious opportunity in extra time before converting his penalty in the shootout as Switzerland eventually prevailed 4-3 to book a quarter-final meeting with Argentina, per BBC.

Campaz breaks silence after threats

Following the wave of abuse directed at him and his family, the Rosario Central forward appealed for unity in an emotional statement on Instagram.

"My Colombia, please let us never lose sight of respect. We may hold different views or feel frustration and sadness, but no passion justifies hatred or living in fear."

Reflecting on his World Cup journey, Campaz added:

"Since I was a child, I dreamed of defending Colombia's colours, hearing the anthem, representing millions of people, and scoring a goal in a World Cup. Today, I can only thank God for allowing me to fulfil that dream. These are memories I will carry with me forever."

He also thanked supporters and his family for standing by him.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by us during this World Cup, those who believed in us, cheered us on until the very last minute and never lost faith. Thanks also to my family, who have been my strength through both the happiest and most difficult moments."

Campaz admitted the elimination was painful.

"To the entire country, I can only say that I share the pain of this elimination. We also dreamed of advancing further. I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but there was never a lack of dedication, commitment or love for this jersey. I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country."

Federation condemns intimidation

The Colombian Football Federation condemned the threats and called on the country's Attorney General's Office to investigate.

In a statement reported by Al Jazeera, the federation said:

"The executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation expresses its full solidarity with and support for Jáminton Campaz, his family, all the players in the Colombia national team and the delegation as a whole."

It added:

"Football must be a space for unity, respect and hope, never a stage for hatred, intimidation or violence. Therefore, the Federation calls upon all Colombians to ensure that the differences inherent in sports competition never translate into threats or acts of aggression against those who dedicate their lives to representing the country."

The incident has drawn comparisons with the tragic case of Andrés Escobar, the Colombian defender who was murdered after the 1994 FIFA World Cup following his own goal against the United States.

South Africa mourns young World Cup star

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa was thrown into mourning following the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25, only weeks after his country's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star had been granted extended leave after the tournament and was expected to join his club's pre-season camp in Austria before news of his passing emerged.

Source: Legit.ng