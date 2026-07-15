Rapper Odumodublvck reacted to a viral video of Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke leading a praise session in church

The rapper dropped multiple comments comparing the dancing governor to King David and said Jesus would be pleased with him

B-Red, the governor's son, shared the video online alongside a campaign message ahead of the August 15 Osun governorship election

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has stunned fans with a gushing reaction to a video of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke giving his all on the dance floor during a Sunday church service.

The video, shared on Instagram by the governor's son and Afrobeats act B-Red on July 14, 2026, captured Adeleke leading a praise session at church on July 12, dressed in a crisp, flowing white Agbada.

Odumodublvck shares his thoughts on Governor Ademola Adeleke's church praise session, which has attracted widespread attention on social media. Photo: odumodublvck/bredhkn/aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

The clip quickly went viral, with admirers on social media celebrating the governor's unrestrained worship.

Among those who could not hold back their excitement was Odumodublvck, born Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, who dropped a string of fiery comments beneath the post.

The rapper, known for his bold and unapologetic style, praised Governor Adeleke for setting aside the weight of his status and dancing freely before God.

In his words, this was the mark of a genuinely humble man.

The rapper wrote:

"BILLONAIRE WEY DEY DANCE SHAMELESSLY FOR GOD. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️"

He then drew a spiritual parallel, adding:

"THIS IS HOW DAVID DANCED 🔥🔥🔥🔥"; a reference to the biblical account of King David dancing before the Lord in the Old Testament.

The comments kept coming. Odumodublvck also wrote:

"JESUS GO DEY FEEL THIS GUY,"

"I WAN COMMENT TEN TIMES,"

"GOVERNOR WEY SABI GOD,"

"THIS GUY NA REAL MAN,"

"WHAT A GUY ❤️."

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke's passionate praise session in church has continued to trend online after rapper Odumodublvck weighed in. Photo: odumodublvck/bredhkn

Source: Instagram

B-Red ties viral moment to re-election campaign

Governor Adeleke, widely known as the "dancing governor," has long made his love of dance a signature part of his public persona, rarely missing a chance to show off his moves regardless of the occasion.

Singer B-Red accompanied the now-viral clip with a heartfelt campaign message, urging residents of Osun state to come out and support his father's re-election bid at the polls on August 15, 2026.

He wrote:

"August 15th, Osun, let's show up strong! My daddy, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, has worked tirelessly for the people of Osun, and the results speak for themselves... I'm already thanking God for the victory ahead because I believe the people know who has truly delivered."

Watch the video of Governor Adeleke leading the praise session that sparked Odumodublvck's reaction below:

Odumodublvck shares regret about late father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck opened up about the one regret that continues to weigh on him despite his successful music career.

He revealed on his X page that his greatest pain is that his late father is not alive to enjoy the financial rewards of his success.

The rapper expressed that he would have loved to send millions of naira to his father just for enjoyment, describing the loss as deeply painful.

Source: Legit.ng