Actor Chinedu Ikedieze shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, declaring his love amid rumours of their separation

Fans had grown suspicious after the actor's wife began posting on social media without any mention of her husband

The sweet post drew warm reactions from followers, with many celebrating the couple while others playfully acknowledged the speculation

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze has given fans something to talk about after posting a gushing birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, seemingly putting separation rumours to rest.

The actor, widely known for his role in the *Aki and Pawpaw* franchise, shared the post on 14 July 2026, describing his wife as his "favourite notification" and "best laugh."

Reactions as Chinedu Ikedieze marks wife's birthday with loving post amid separation rumours. Photo credit@chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

In the heartfelt message, the movie star declared that she is the reason his tea tastes better and pledged to choose her "today, tomorrow, and every day in between."

"Today we're celebrating you, all your sparkle, all your sass, all your beautiful heart," he wrote. "Let's eat cake, dance around, and make more memories. Love you endlessly babym."

Chinedu Ikedieze celebrate wife on her birthday, fans react. Photo credit@chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Separation rumours swirled online about couple

The tribute arrives at a telling moment. In recent months, followers noticed that Ikedieze's wife had been posting on social media without any reference to her husband, which fuelled widespread speculation that the couple may have gone their separate ways.

The birthday post appears to be a direct, if unspoken, rebuttal to those whispers.

Here is the Instagram post by Chinedu Ikedieze celebrating his wife

Fans react to the birthday message

The post quickly gathered reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, with many flooding the comments section with birthday wishes and playful remarks.

@senatorcomedian wrote:

"Happy birthday Madam anyi "

@nonso_steph commented:

"Happy blessed birthaday beautyfull woman"

@iammrgaji said:

"Happy birthday to you sister"

@peaceofus33 responded:

"Happy birthday"

@Olamma Merife shared:

"My wife enjoy the long days darling, online in-laws, you don see am now"

@Ada Ugo Tessy wrote:

"Make una rest now, happy birthday nne"

@Kambai Faith Richard quipped:

"See lines abeg. God when? Happy birthday"

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel where he was staying.

Source: Legit.ng