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FIFA President Sends Message to Spain After Reaching First World Cup Final in 16 Years
Football

FIFA President Sends Message to Spain After Reaching First World Cup Final in 16 Years

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Spain defeated France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Dallas, booking a place in the final for the first time since 2010
  • Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored the goals that ended France's World Cup campaign at the semi-final stage
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Spain's historic victory as La Roja await either England or Argentina in the final

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Spain have advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France in a compelling semi-final clash in Dallas, ending a 16-year wait to return to football's biggest stage.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were the heroes for La Roja, with their goals proving enough to eliminate the French side and secure Spain's place in Sunday's showpiece final.

Gianni Infantino, France, Spain, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallas Stadium, USA.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino during France vs Spain. Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance.
Source: Getty Images

The victory marks the first time the European champions have reached the World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Infantino sends message to Spain

Read also

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner after Spain eliminated France in semi-final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a post on his Instagram page with a message to the European champions after they reached the final.

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"Spain are FIFA World Cup finalists! A memorable win confirms their place in Sunday's global showpiece as they see off a strong France team in what was a spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final in Dallas,” he wrote.

As noted by FIFA, Luis de la Fuente's squad will now learn their opponents for the July 19 final after the second semi-final between England and Argentina.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after Spain beat France in the semi-final.

Spain went into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites and currently has a 55% chance of winning the trophy after reaching the final.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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FIFA World Cup
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