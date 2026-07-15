Spain defeated France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Dallas, booking a place in the final for the first time since 2010

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored the goals that ended France's World Cup campaign at the semi-final stage

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Spain's historic victory as La Roja await either England or Argentina in the final

Spain have advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France in a compelling semi-final clash in Dallas, ending a 16-year wait to return to football's biggest stage.

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro were the heroes for La Roja, with their goals proving enough to eliminate the French side and secure Spain's place in Sunday's showpiece final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during France vs Spain. Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

The victory marks the first time the European champions have reached the World Cup final since they lifted the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Infantino sends message to Spain

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a post on his Instagram page with a message to the European champions after they reached the final.

"Spain are FIFA World Cup finalists! A memorable win confirms their place in Sunday's global showpiece as they see off a strong France team in what was a spectacular FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final in Dallas,” he wrote.

As noted by FIFA, Luis de la Fuente's squad will now learn their opponents for the July 19 final after the second semi-final between England and Argentina.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after Spain beat France in the semi-final.

Spain went into the tournament as the overwhelming favourites and currently has a 55% chance of winning the trophy after reaching the final.

Source: Legit.ng