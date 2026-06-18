Emotional videos from Alexx Ekubo's burial in Arochukwu captured touching moments that have left many fans deeply moved

Scenes from the final farewell showed a solemn procession, scripture reading and tributes as loved ones gathered to honour the late actor

Fans flooded social media with emotional messages, with many admitting they struggled to sleep, concentrate or hold back tears after watching the clips

Videos from the burial of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo have flooded social media, stirring tears and heavy emotions among fans online.

The 40‑year‑old star, who passed away on May 11, 2026, after battling metastatic kidney cancer, will be laid to rest today, June 18, in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

His final rites followed a service of songs on June 10 and a wake‑keep on June 17, marking the end of public farewell ceremonies for the beloved actor.

Alexx Ekubo's final journey draws emotional reactions as burial videos leave many fans heartbroken. Photo: alexxekubo/arochukwu.mouthpiece

Source: Instagram

Clips from the solemn procession showed his wife, Anwuli, carrying his portrait while female relatives dressed in white walked beside her.

Pallbearers in crisp white suits followed with the white casket along a red carpet decorated for the occasion.

Another video captured a woman reading scripture as the pastor delivered a sermon before the burial.

Other clips show friends and colleagues, including Ik Ogbonna, were visibly heartbroken as they gathered to pay their respects.

The atmosphere was deeply emotional, with fans online describing how overwhelmed they felt watching the scenes.

One viewer admitted that her heart was beating really fast as the videos spread online.

The ceremony drew notable figures such as Ini Edo, Obi Cubana, Omoni Oboli and Deyemi Okanlawon, who joined family and friends to honour Alexx Ekubo’s life and career.

Known for his vibrant personality and numerous Nollywood films that entertained millions, his passing has left a significant void in the industry and among those who admired his kindness off-screen.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Alexx Ekubo's burial videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many heartbroken social media users shared their pain as they watched the emotional clips unfold.

@cynthiachinecherem wrote:

"My heart beats faster😢"

@officialnancypaul commented:

"😢😢😢😢my heart is beating really fast 🤦🏼‍♀️😭"

@loveify24 said:

"I couldn't sleep last night, if I'm feeling like this how about the family members 😢😢😢 God I forbid this kind of pain o 💔 😢😢"

@sophie_stevens01 reacted:

"I wish his wife will be able to mourn him freely as much as her heart wishes to, even me that has never met him , I can’t hold myself , let alone someone that married him, like just mourn him with reckless abandon and not be worried about who sees her or not . May God rest his soul ."

@digitalwealthbyvivian wrote:

"Never cried for a stranger like this before😢"

@empressgeniphar_ commented:

"I’m crying too much oooo please easy with the post ooo 😢😢😢😢😢😢"

@skin_dudu_ said:

"Chaiii.. Alex this hurt oooooo😭😭😭😭😭😭 cant even concentrate"

Fans react emotionally as videos from Alexx Ekubo's burial ceremony circulate across social media. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's sister shares emotional memories

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo's sister, Tressure Ekubo, shared personal photos of herself and the late actor hours before his final burial.

Tressure penned a touching note on her TikTok account to mourn her brother, revealing how much she misses his late-night calls and describing him as her safe space in the heartfelt tribute.

Source: Legit.ng