Odumodublvck has revealed the only regret he carries despite his growing success in music

The rapper shared an emotional message about his late father that touched many fans

The award-winning rapper admitted there is one dream his music earnings can never fulfil

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has shared a deeply personal confession about the one regret that still weighs heavily on his heart despite his flourishing music career.

Taking to his X page, the rapper, who is facing a defamation case by Blaqbonez, revealed that his greatest pain is that his late father is no longer alive to enjoy the financial rewards of his success.

Odumodu says that his greatest pain is that his late father is no longer alive to enjoy the financial rewards of his success. Photos: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

According to the rapper, if his father were still alive, he would have happily transferred millions of naira to him simply for enjoyment.

"The only thing wey I regret for this life of music na say my papa no dey alive to chop my money. Imagine under this hot sun I just wire am 10 million just for flex. E pain me die. E over pain me," he wrote.

Read Odumodu's X post on fame here:

Reactions trail Odumodu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@phabzy24 stated:

"Accept my deepest condolences. I've felt this pain before. But i never get the 10m to wire him if he was alive. I'm sure he is proud of me."

@tobaatol shared:

"And e dey pain me too say I already lost both... I fit no wire reach millions but at all, at all, na it bad... papa and mama go smile seeing their son sending money home"

Odumodu admits there is one dream his music earnings can never fulfil. Photo: Odumodu.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng