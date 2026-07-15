NURTW president MC Oluomo took to social media to wish actress and producer Kemi Korede a happy birthday on July 15, 2026

MC Oluomo praised Kemi Korede as a kind and hardworking actress, producer, and brand influencer in his warm birthday tribute

Kemi Korede responded with gratitude, calling MC Oluomo 'Babami' and praying for Allah's blessings upon him

The NURTW president, MC Oluomo, celebrated Nollywood actress Kemi Korede on her birthday, sharing a warm tribute via his social media pages on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

In his post, MC Oluomo, whose full name is Musiliu Akinsanya, described Kemi Korede as "a kind, caring, and wonderful person," praying that the new year of her life would bring her greater joy, good health, peace, and bigger wins.

NURTW President MC Oluomo felicitates with actress Kemi Korede. Credit: kingmcoluomo/iamkemikorede

Source: Instagram

He also acknowledged her professional hustle, specifically recognising her work as an actress, producer and brand influencer.

"May your hard work as an actress, producer, and brand influencer continue to bring you more success and honor. Keep shining, keep smiling, and may happiness never leave your life," he wrote.

Kemi Korede also responded with visible emotion and gratitude, addressing the NURTW boss with a term of deep respect.

"Babami Ese Modupe sir, May Almighty Allah continue to bless you always sir, i really appreciate always sir "

The birthday post comes in the wake of the death of Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, the Organising Secretary of the NURTW Lagos State Council.

Ajiboye was reportedly shot by unidentified gunmen while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi, Lagos.

According to reports, the attackers intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis and opened fire, leaving the car riddled with bullets.

Legit.ng also reported that a video showing the final known public appearance of Toba Ijaya surfaced online.

A screenshot of MC Oluomo's post celebrating Kemi Korede and her reaction is below:

Actress Kemi Korede responds as MC Oluomo celebrates her. Credit: kemikorede

Source: Instagram

Reactions from followers

Here is what people said online:

@bee_affordableempire commented:

"Happy Birthday Aunty mi"

@efo4lyf wrote:

"Happy birthday "

@hypeman_pratt questioned:

"Mr president Shey you no hear say TOBA IJAYA DON DIE? No condolences messages or any sign say una lost a member from you sir.."

@semilore246 said:

"Happy birthday to you dear sis many more years to celebrate in good health happiness and wealth in Jesus name."

MC Oluomo speaks about success

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo stirred conversation online after delivering a candid speech about his life story and the academic achievements of his children at a birthday celebration.

He made the remarks at the 80th birthday party of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule, where he reflected openly on his upbringing, his work ethic, and the pride he takes in his family.

According to Oluomo, he began shouldering financial responsibility for his mother at just 13 years old, a claim that drew both admiration and scepticism from followers online.

Source: Legit.ng