A video from the burial of late actor Alexx Ekubo has surfaced online and attracted widespread attention

In the clip, his coffin was taken to the palace of the King of Arochukwu for prayers before being transported to the burial venue

However, what a man was seen doing to the coffin sparked reactions from fans, with many saying the deceased's family should be alerted to watch the video

A worrisome video from the funeral of late actor Alexx Ekubo has surfaced online and attracted the attention of many people.

The actor was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony attended by many of his colleagues in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Reactions trail moment man touched Alexx Ekubo’s coffin with his ring. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, his coffin was still in the boot of the vehicle conveying his remains as mourners gathered around to pay their last respects.

A man was seen trying to prevent people from touching the coffin. However, while he was doing so, another man dressed in a suit stood nearby.

The man appeared to look around to ensure that no one was paying attention before using his ring, not his finger, to touch the coffin.

Afterward, he looked at the ring, glanced around once more, and then walked away.

Fans react to man's action

Alexx Ekubo continues trending after his demise, video trends. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, many social media users described the man's action as suspicious and said he should be identified and questioned.

A few others claimed they had tagged some of the actor's friends and family members after coming across the clip online.

Some commenters speculated that the gesture could have a deeper meaning, while others suggested that certain illnesses and misfortunes may have spiritual causes. They urged people to remain vigilant and prayerful in the face of what they described as unseen forces.

However, there is no evidence to support the claims made about the man's intentions or the cause of Alexx Ekubo's illness, and the video has largely fueled speculation among viewers.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions over video at Alexx Ekubo's funeral

Here are comments below:

@onlykulture reacted:

"Come be like say the other guy on black intentionally hold the man head make em no go turn see anything, while he kept staring at the other mans hand to make sure he touched the coffin."

@akhigbe_b commented:

"You think say Alex died naturally before? All those sickness you hear everywhere most of them are not ordinary oo , and that’s why you need to be spiritually guided."

@yahaya_osato shared:

"The guys death is not ordinary."

@ladyvi.ivy reacted:

"The way his looking around before he touched the coffin is not ordinary.. It’s not."

@ chioma44945 wrote:

"I talk am say his dead is not ordinary"

@worldwidefederation said:

"Majority of this sickness are being projected spiritually this days. Kidney, liver failure. Cancer of any type. Stroke and even HIV . Some will come for me now but it’s a sad reality."

E-Money dragged over outfit to funeral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how E-Money attended the funeral of his late friend, Alexx Ekubo, had surfaced online.

In the clip, the businessman was seen arriving at the venue of the ceremony alongside his elder brother and his wife.

Many questioned his choice of outfit and suggested that certain styles are more appropriate for burial.

Source: Legit.ng