FCC Executive Chairman Ayo Hulayat Omidiran addressed a Nigeria Youth Organisation programme focused on youth roles in consolidating democracy

Omidiran urged young Nigerians to reject political violence, hate speech and misinformation that could weaken democratic institutions

The FCC chairman also acknowledged the Nigeria Youth Organisation's endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term

Abuja, FCT - The executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Mrs Ayo Hulayat Omidiran, has called on Nigerian youths to stop seeing themselves only as recipients of democratic dividends and instead take ownership of the country's democratic future.

Omidiran made the call through a goodwill message delivered at a programme organised by the Nigeria Youth Organisation in Abuja. Her representative at the event was Hon. Peter Ogbonna Eze, the FCC Commissioner for Enugu State. The programme was themed "The Role of Nigerian Youth in Consolidating the Gains of Democracy in Nigeria."

FCC Chairman Charges Nigerian Youths to Be Custodians of Democracy

Source: UGC

The FCC chairman described the theme as timely, saying the future of Nigeria's democracy depends largely on how committed, principled and engaged young Nigerians choose to be.

Youth Energy Must Drive National Development

Omidiran said Nigerian youths have the energy, creativity and intellectual capacity needed to push the country forward, but stressed that democracy goes far beyond voting during elections. She said it also requires respect for the rule of law, accountability, tolerance and the protection of fundamental rights.

She urged young people to distance themselves from political violence, hate speech and the spread of misinformation, warning that such behaviours weaken democratic institutions and threaten national unity.

The FCC chairman also spoke on the importance of equity and inclusion, noting that they sit at the heart of the Commission's constitutional mandate. She said every young Nigerian, regardless of their state of origin, ethnicity or background, deserves fair access to opportunities, and that inclusive governance would strengthen their trust in the system.

FCC Boss Acknowledges Tinubu Endorsement

Omidiran acknowledged the decision by the Nigeria Youth Organisation to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term. She described the move as a sign of confidence in the value of policy continuity and stable governance, adding that sustained leadership gives administrations room to deepen reforms and build on work already started.

She called on youths to go beyond demanding accountability and to actively contribute ideas and solutions to governance challenges.

"Let us build a Nigeria where every young person believes that his or her voice matters, where merit is rewarded, where opportunities are accessible, and where diversity is a source of strength rather than division," Omidiran said.

She commended the Nigeria Youth Organisation for creating platforms that equip young people with civic knowledge and leadership skills, and said securing Nigeria's future requires a sustained partnership between government, civil society and the youth population.

Source: Legit.ng