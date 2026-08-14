New Zealand has announced the 2026 ballot for a special visa which allows successful applicants to live in the country indefinitely

Only citizens of four Pacific Island nations qualify for the ballot, and just 650 visas are available for the 2026 round

Applicants must fall between the ages of 18 and 45, with the visa fee announced along with it

New Zealand has revealed the cost and conditions of a special resident visa that gives eligible Pacific Island nationals the right to live, work, and study in the country without a time limit.

The Pacific Access Category Resident Visa, administered by Immigration New Zealand, is open to citizens of Fiji, Kiribati, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

New Zealand mentions the cost of a special visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Costs of special New Zealand visa

Successful registrants are invited to apply for the visa after their name is drawn from the ballot, which makes the pathway to New Zealand residency a competitive and selective process.

The visa targets working-age adults, with the eligibility window set at 18 to 45 years old. The cost of the application starts at NZD $1,389 (N1,111,951.60), which is roughly equivalent to several months' earnings in some of the eligible Pacific nations, making it a significant but potentially life-changing financial commitment for applicants.

Once granted, the visa carries no expiry date on residency. Holders are permitted to remain in New Zealand indefinitely and are free to pursue employment or education while living there, placing this pathway on a different level from standard work or student visas.

New Zealand publishes oath for foreigners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the New Zealand government has revealed the exact words foreigners must say before they are granted citizenship at an official ceremony.

Applicants choose between a religious oath of allegiance and a non-religious affirmation of allegiance during the citizenship ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng