A solemn evening held in honour of late actor Alexx Ekubo took an unfortunate turn after actress BamBam discovered her phone was missing

A video circulating online showed the visibly distressed reality star and actress searching for the device after the event

Social media users have shared mixed opinions about the incident, with many expressing disappointment over what happened at a memorial gathering

What began as an emotional evening of remembrance for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo ended on an unfortunate note after actress BamBam reportedly became the victim of theft at the event.

The service of songs, held in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, brought together family members, close friends, colleagues, and several celebrities who gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved actor.

Throughout the event, tributes flowed freely as mourners shared touching memories of Alexx, who passed away in May after battling liver cancer.

BamBam was one of the attendees at Alexx Ekubo's memorial. Photos: BamBam/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

However, shortly after the programme ended, attention shifted to an unexpected development involving one of the attendees.

According to videos circulating online, BamBam appeared visibly shaken after discovering that her mobile phone had allegedly been stolen during the event.

The actress, who attended the memorial service alongside other celebrities, was seen looking worried and frustrated as efforts were made to locate the missing device.

In the footage, several people could be seen assisting her while trying to determine where the phone may have disappeared.

The atmosphere reportedly became tense as attendees searched around the venue in hopes of recovering the valuable item.

Despite the frantic search, it remains unclear whether the phone was eventually found.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video of BamBam

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@youngichu stated:

"People no dey fear again oooo. You dey thief phone for person wake keeping. Nothing surprise me about this country."

@AnayochukwuJud3 noted:

"This is the same thing I said when Okay Bakasi came online complaining about an unknown guy who they suspected must have stolen their phones when they were playing ball. I said its very possible it might even be one of them, ‘the big men’. But then, who Dey suspect big man?"

@Uzzyworld1 stated:

"See as una dey laugh for phone wey person loss Ahhhhhh, money good oo If na me, ah go lock that venue and my phone go come out before i open it By that time, ah go don shout like Yoruba Agbero"

@UnveiledInsight commented:

"Even death couldn't convince some people to behave themselves. People came to celebrate a life. Somebody came to upgrade theirs."

BamBam was very agitated after discovering her phone had been stolen. Photo: BamBam.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's dad speaks on son's death

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that Alexx Ekubo's father, Mazi Alex Ekubo, broke his silence for the first time since his son's death in May.

The elderly father, who was unable to personally read the tribute due to the emotional weight of the occasion, had his message delivered by one of Alexx’s brothers at his memorial

He recalled the exact moment he received the devastating news. According to him, nothing in his long life prepared him for the pain of losing a child.

Source: Legit.ng