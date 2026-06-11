BamBam has addressed the controversy surrounding her missing phone at Alexx Ekubo’s memorial service

The actress cleared her personal assistant after online users wrongly linked her to the incident

She revealed that two other people also lost their phones during the solemn gathering

Nollywood actress BamBam has cleared the air over the controversy surrounding her stolen phone at the memorial service of late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The reality TV star became the centre of attention after a viral video captured her looking distressed shortly after discovering that her mobile phone had gone missing during the event held in honour of the late movie star.

However, hours after the incident, BamBam set the record straight and defended someone who unexpectedly became a target of public suspicion.

BamBam clears personal assistant after online users wrongly linked her to her stolen phone. Photo: BamBam/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

One particular video showed the actress arriving at the venue and handing her phone to a woman before entering the hall.

Netizens speculated that the woman could have been connected to the disappearance of the device.

However, in a clarification video shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, June 11, BamBam addressed the accusations.

According to the actress, the lady seen holding the phone was actually her personal assistant.

She explained that there was nothing suspicious about the interaction because she personally handed the device to her at the entrance.

BamBam stressed that the phone did not go missing at that point. Instead, she said the theft occurred much later during the event.

The actress urged members of the public to stop making assumptions and avoid falsely accusing innocent people.

Providing more details, BamBam revealed that the suspected thief may have acted while guests were interacting and exchanging pleasantries.

According to her, that moment may have provided an opportunity for the thief to strike unnoticed.

The actress also disclosed that she was not the only victim that evening.

She revealed that at least two other attendees also reportedly lost their phones during the event.

Despite her disappointment, BamBam said she eventually found herself reflecting on the purpose of the gathering.

The actress wondered why anyone would choose to steal during a solemn memorial service dedicated to celebrating the life of someone who meant so much to many people.

She admitted that she was initially angry about what happened.

However, she later chose to focus on the memory of Alexx Ekubo rather than dwell on the unfortunate incident.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail BamBam's video

Legit.ng compiled the social media users' comments

@sabinadgreat stated:

"So sad. But you’ll recover more than you’ve lost in Jesus name, amen. I’m sorry darling"

@iam_rita001 shared:

"So sorry Bambam It’s really SAD Thank you for going against the tide, God bless You. Hugss"

@enifomespeaks noted:

"Oh dear. I know how this feels especially without the iCloud updated. Sending you hugs and all the love at this time"

BamBam says her phone was not the one that got stolen that evening. Photo: BamBam.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's dad speaks on son's death

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that Alexx Ekubo's father, Mazi Alex Ekubo, broke his silence for the first time since his son's death in May.

The elderly father, who was unable to personally read the tribute due to the emotional weight of the occasion, had his message delivered by one of Alexx’s brothers at his memorial.

He recalled the exact moment he received the devastating news. According to him, nothing in his long life prepared him for the pain of losing a child.

Source: Legit.ng