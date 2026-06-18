A video showing how Alexx Ekubo’s sister reacted after seeing his body arrive in their hometown has surfaced online

In the recording, she had to be supported by about four women as she broke down inconsolably during the funeral proceedings

Many viewers were also emotional after watching the video. They offered prayers for the family and shared how much the actor would be missed

An emotional video of Chioma, the elder sister of late actor Alexx Ekubo, at his funeral has surfaced online, leaving many fans concerned about her well-being.

The actor’s body arrived in Arochukwu, Abia State, for his funeral, and videos capturing the emotional moment quickly began trending on social media.

Reactions as moment Alexx Ekubo’s sister broke down and was inconsolable trends. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Chioma was walking among the procession that welcomed her brother’s body to the town when she spotted the vehicle conveying his remains.

Overcome with emotion, she appeared to drop the framed photograph she was holding and moved toward the vehicle carrying her brother’s body.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister breaks down

In another part of the video, the actor's sister Chioma broke down inconsolably as several women gathered around her to offer support and comfort.

She was seen rolling on the ground before being helped to sit and later stand up as those around her tried to console her.

Recall that after arriving in Arochukwu, the actor’s body was taken to the palace of the traditional ruler. The monarch and a chief offered prayers for the deceased while standing beside the vehicle conveying his remains.

Alexx Ekubo continues to trend after death, fans celebrate him. Photo credit@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo’s sister

Reacting to the video, many fans said they were heartbroken by the emotional scenes. Some wondered how devastated the actor’s parents must be if his sister was grieving so deeply.

Others expressed sadness over the impact of the actor’s death on his loved ones and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

A few people also shared their own experiences of losing family members, recounting how difficult the grieving process was and how long it took them to come to terms with their loss.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Alexx Ekubo's sister

Here are comments below:

@gennie_kiki reacted:

"This family is wounded."

@teokez_only commented:

"No one ever understands the pain better than the parents/siblings. This video took me back to memory lane. Dec.22,2020. Took my elder sister. The breadwinner and my father's favourite daughter ."

@hybridmiles_automotives wrote:

"So one day everyone of us commenting here will be gone !! Life and death is a thin line."

@official_makslily said:

"This particular video broke me. God you are the only one that can console and comfort Alex's family."

@real_onomsky commented:

"See what the Sister is going through, now imagine what the Mother and Father that gave birth to him is going through."

Alexx Ekubo's sister-in-law speaks about his marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo’s sister-in-law had opened up about his marriage to his wife, Awule, during the actor’s service of songs.

The movie star began his final journey with a service of songs held in Lagos state, where his colleagues were in attendance.

The late actor's sister-in-law shared how he came for his wife's hand in marriage from her family.

Source: Legit.ng