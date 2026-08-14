The UK announced the opening of the 2026/27 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, targeting mid-career professionals and university academics from Nigeria and other Commonwealth countries

About 40 fully funded fellowships are available across two strands, covering six development themes, with an application deadline of August 25, 2026

Successful fellows will receive return airfare, visa fee reimbursement, and a monthly stipend of up to £2,753, depending on their host location in the UK

The United Kingdom has opened applications for the 2026/27 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, giving mid-career professionals and university academics from Nigeria and other eligible Commonwealth countries access to fully funded placements at UK organisations.

The UK in Nigeria announced the opportunity on Thursday, July 28, 2026, via its official X account, encouraging qualified candidates to apply before the August 25, 2026 deadline. Applications opened at 9 am BST and will close at 4 pm BST on that date.

Guide on how to apply for the 2026/2027 Commonwealth Fellowships as a Nigerian Photo Credit: @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

Commonwealth Fellowship: Two strands, six development themes

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) is administering the programme under two distinct tracks. Commonwealth Professional Fellowships are open to mid-career professionals seeking development at a UK host organisation in their field. Commonwealth Academic Fellowships target university staff who hold a PhD and are currently employed at a university in a Commonwealth country outside the UK.

Roughly 40 fellowships are planned for the cycle, with around 30 reserved for citizens of countries eligible for official development assistance and about 10 for those from ineligible Commonwealth countries. Nigeria is listed among the eligible nations.

The fellowships are structured around six development themes: science and technology for development; improving population health, health systems and capacity; promoting innovation and entrepreneurship; strengthening peace, security and governance; strengthening resilience and response to crises; and access, inclusion and opportunity.

Commonwealth Fellowship: Eligibility and duration

Professional Fellowship applicants must have at least five years of relevant full-time or equivalent part-time work experience by the time the fellowship begins. Academic Fellowship applicants must hold a PhD and be employed by a university.

All applicants must be citizens of, or hold refugee status in, an eligible Commonwealth country, be permanently resident there, and intend to return to their current employer after the fellowship ends. At least two references are required, one of which must come from the current employer, unless the applicant is self-employed. Anyone who completed a Commonwealth Fellowship within the past five years is not eligible.

Professional Fellowships run between six weeks and three months, with start dates expected between mid-February and mid-March 2027. Academic Fellowships last three months and are scheduled to begin in January or February 2027.

Commonwealth Fellowship: What the package covers

Each fellowship covers approved return airfare from the fellow's home country to the UK and reimburses the standard visa application fee. Fellows receive a monthly stipend of £2,218, rising to £2,753 for those placed with organisations in the London metropolitan area, based on 2025/26 rates. An arrival allowance of up to £1,247.09 is also provided, with additional funding potentially available for short courses, conferences, or travel to other UK organisations where relevant.

To apply, candidates must complete the online application form through the CSC portal, submitting details of their educational background, employment history, publications, references, and a development impact statement linked to one of the six CSC themes. A personal statement, evidence of voluntary activities and leadership, and a scanned passport or national identity card are also required.

See the announcement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng