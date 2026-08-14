The Edo state government fired back at Davido after the singer appealed to President Trump to monitor the upcoming Osun governorship election

Commissioner Kassim Afegbua called Davido's threat to involve Trump 'arrant nonsense' at a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday

Afegbua also dismissed viral results purportedly showing Governor Okpebholo's academic record as fake during the same briefing

The Edo State Government has told Afrobeats star David Adeleke, known as Davido, to return to the studio and focus on winning a Grammy award rather than dragging United States President Donald Trump into the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

The Edo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, made the remarks at a press briefing in Benin City on Thursday, August 13.

The Edo state government responded to Davido's appeal to President Trump regarding the Osun State governorship election. Photo credit: @m_akpakomiza/Julia Beverly

Source: UGC

His comments came after Davido publicly urged Trump and the international community to keep a close eye on the Osun election, citing fears of voter intimidation and possible violence ahead of the poll.

In his appeal, Davido wrote:

"President Donald Trump, I am calling your attention to the situation in Osun State, Nigeria, as we approach the election. There are growing concerns about tension and the possibility of violence, intimidation, or disruption of the democratic process."

Afegbua fires back at Davido

Afegbua dismissed the singer's intervention as "arrant nonsense," arguing that it was entirely appropriate for Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo to campaign on behalf of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Osun.

He also reminded Davido that the Nigerian fans who built his music career were not members of the Accord Party.

The commissioner questioned the singer's decision to wade into politics rather than focus on his craft, saying:

"Davido, who should be in the studio to record good music, has become a politician. It was arrant nonsense to threaten to write to Trump. You can imagine what people will do when it comes to democracy. The fact is that Adeleke is a dancer. Governance is serious business."

Commissioner denies viral academic results

Afegbua also addressed a separate controversy over academic results circulating online and reportedly linked to Governor Okpebholo, Punch reported.

He described those documents as forgeries and said he had personally seen authentic proof of the governor's Master's degree.

"The result posted online is fake. I have seen the Governor's authentic result with which he had a Master's degree. Adeleke got F9 in his result. There is no harm in having a dancer as a Governor. Is he not a dancer? We are looking for votes from Osun. We are telling them to vote for serious-minded people," Afegbua said.

He added that the APC was confident ahead of Saturday's vote:

"We need to show solidarity to party members and party candidates. We are happy to see the APC candidate win on Saturday."

Osun poll: Davido accuses Imo governor Hope Uzodinma

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido threw himself into the thick of Osun State politics, publicly naming and shaming who he claims is an agent sent to compromise Saturday's governorship election.

Two days before the Osun State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, the music star took to X with a pointed accusation against Imo State Governor Hope Odidika Uzodinma.

Source: Legit.ng