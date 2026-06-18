A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after asking a question about the late Alexx Ekubo’s burial arrangements

In a now-viral post shared via her official X account, she questioned the time his body arrived at his house

Social media users who came across the post on the X app flooded the comments section with different opinions

A Nigerian lady stirred reactions online after she raised concerns regarding the burial arrangements of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Her inquiry centred on the circumstances surrounding the arrival of his remains at his family residence, and it quickly drew attention across various social media platforms.

Lady asks if night burial arrival followed Igbo tradition. Photo credit: @nene/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady speaks about Alexx's burial arrangements

Identified on X as @nene, the lady wondered aloud why the actor’s body was brought to his home during night hours, and she sought clarification on whether such timing followed any cultural practice or traditional requirement.

Her post was shared through her verified account and soon attracted responses from other users who had seen it on the platform.

"Why is it at night that Alex Ekubo is arriving at his house? Is it a tradition or what?" she asked.

The late actor’s body had been transported in a coffin to his hometown of Arochukwu, located in Abia State.

That moment marked a solemn point in the funeral proceedings as family members and relatives gathered to receive him.

The arrival was part of the burial arrangements that had been organised before his final rites.

After the lady's post circulated, many Nigerians engaged with the subject in the comment section of the app.

Lady shares observation about the arrival of late Alexx Ekubo's body. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Twitter

Nigerians mourn Alexx Ekubo's death

Nigerians have been mourning the painful demise of the Nollywood actor.

@treasure umoh said:

"Alex dey for heaven nw and his dead na God’s agreement, if God no gree nothing fit happened to you, may his soul rest in peace you wey cry no cry again even me sef ah don cry tire no evident make we dey think about our lifes, but is so painful for his family and love ones."

@charity ashe said:

"Take it or leave it. That guy was not an ordinary human being. He was sent to that family to fulfil destiny. He was sent to shine light on others. An Angel dwelling in a man's body. He is done with his assignment. For his soul not to be corrupted by the world then his maker called him home by any means possible. Have you seen a man so perfect? This type are always light, jovial and always happy. My condolences to the family it hurt but he is in a better place it is left for us the living to live a good life. Tomorrow is not promising."

See the post below:

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng