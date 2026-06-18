A video showing how E-Money attended the funeral of his late friend, Alexx Ekubo, has surfaced online

In the clip, the businessman was seen arriving at the venue of the ceremony alongside his elder brother and his wife

The video sparked reactions among fans, with some questioning his choice of outfit and suggesting that certain styles are more appropriate for burial

Millionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, got fans talking over what he wore to the funeral of his late friend, Alexx Ekubo.

The actor was laid to rest amid tears and emotional scenes in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State. Videos from the burial ceremony have since gone viral online.

Reactions as E-Money is under fire over outfit to Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Photo credit@alexxekubo/@e-money

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips making the rounds on social media, E-Money was seen arriving at the venue alongside his elder brother, Kcee, and his wife.

The businessman wore a white agbada adorned with shiny embroidery around the neckline and on his cap. He also had a sash draped from his shoulder to his waist, with two aides helping to carry parts of it as he walked into the venue.

As they made their way into the ceremony, Kcee briefly stopped at a security checkpoint to wait for his brother before they proceeded together.

E-Money trends over outfit to Alexx Ekubo's funeral. Phoro credit@emoney

Source: Instagram

Fans react to E-Money's attire

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with many fans questioning E-Money's choice of outfit for a funeral ceremony.

Some social media users compared his appearance to that of someone attending a wedding or celebratory event rather than a burial. Others wondered why he chose such an elaborate outfit, especially one that required aides to help carry parts of it.

Several commenters expressed the view that the occasion called for a more subdued appearance, while others defended his personal style and choice of attire.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to E-money's appearance

Here are comments below:

@amakachimeagu reacted:

"Just imagine if this is his wedding we are celebrating, chaiiiiii Cancer you do us this one ooo."

@goodgirljety wrote:

"Forget it, Alexx Ekubo d!ed a wealthy man. Not of money (Ofcourse we know he is loaded), but of influence, network and friends. Gosh!! 40yrs and he pulled this together?"

@lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala said:

"Where him wear heavy cloth de go, is it for a very painful death like this. since yesterday night I have been crying."

@obinnasammuel shared:

"Na wedding you dey go."

@omoshalewami_atoke stated:

"God bless everyone nd grant dem safe trip back home in jesus name."

@yimsyyimsy reacted:

"Wetin be this? On a day like this? Mtchewww.'

Yvonne Jegede dragged over outfit to burial

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

She was wearing a knee-length gown which had been parted into two at the front. Many reacted to the actress’s appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions.

Source: Legit.ng