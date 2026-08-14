A video capturing the tense exchange between Florence Ajimobi and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun at a funeral service surfaced online

The incident occurred at the burial of Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

When Abiodun moved to greet Ajimobi, she deliberately turned away and refused to acknowledge him, with the moment caught on camera

A video of a charged moment between Florence Ajimobi, widow of late Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has set social media ablaze after it was posted on Friday, 14 August 2026.

The footage was captured at the funeral service of Adeniyi Adeosun, husband of former Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, who had recently lost her spouse and laid him to rest.

Reactions as Florence Ajimobi snubs Governor Dapo Abiodun at funeral. Photo credit@florenceajimobi/@dapoabiodunmfr

Source: Instagram

Florence Ajimobi publicly snubs Dapo Abiodun

During the service, FIRS chairman Dr. Zach Adedeji appeared to step in as a mediator, seemingly attempting to bring the two together in what looked like a reconciliatory gesture. However, when Abiodun approached Ajimobi to exchange greetings, she visibly turned her back on him, refusing to acknowledge his presence entirely.

Florence Ajimobi attends Kemi Adeosun's husband's funeral. Photo credit@florneceajimobi

Source: Instagram

The public nature of the snub, at a funeral no less, made the clip spread rapidly online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the long-standing tension between the two figures.

Here is the Instagram video of the exchange between Dapo Abiodun and Mrs Ajimobi below:

Fans react to the viral video

The moment drew a wave of commentary from social media users, with opinions divided between admiration for Ajimobi's composure and criticism over the setting.

@themarriagefixerr asked:

"Aren't they in-laws again?"

@officialafolayan wrote:

"Dr. Florence Ajimobi always carries herself with respect."

@cellarrouge noted:

"Wrong place and time for that."

@oluwakemiodlan speculated:

"Maybe he didnt ask after her after her hubby's demise."

@official_jayvee91 said:

"Even at a funeral service Una continue fight it's so sad many people doesn't think about their end in places like this anymore."

Obasanjo's daughter declares bid for Ogun governorship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof Iyabo Obasanjo, former senator and ex-Ogun state commissioner for Health, declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years, following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Source: Legit.ng