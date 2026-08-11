Islamic musician Ere Asalatu sparked a wave of reactions after footage from a Celestial Church performance went viral in Nigeria

A particular moment in the footage where the singer praised Jesus Christ became the flashpoint that sent the video into viral territory

The musician responded to the controversy by announcing a brand new name for himself in a follow-up performance

Nigerian Islamic musician Alhaji Abdul Kabir Bukola Alayande, widely known as Ere Asalatu, has announced that he will now go by the name "Ere Cele" following the uproar that trailed his performance at a Celestial Church event.

The musician made the declaration during a new performance, a video of which has since circulated widely online.

The name change appears to be a direct response to the backlash and debate that erupted after footage from his earlier Celestial Church appearance went viral.

Ere Asalatu announces a new stage name after his viral performance at a Celestial Church sparks debate online. Photos: Ere Asalatu.

Source: Instagram

What happened at the Celestial Church performance

The controversy began when a video from Ere Asalatu's performance at a Celestial Church event started making the rounds on social media on August 11, 2026.

As an Islamic musician, his presence at a Christian church gathering already drew attention, but what truly ignited the debate was a specific moment captured in the footage.

At that point in the performance, the singer could be clearly heard praising Jesus Christ.

That single sequence became the tipping point that pushed the video into viral territory, drawing thousands of reactions from Nigerians holding sharply divided opinions on whether the act was a display of religious openness or a crossing of boundaries.

Watch the X video where Ere Asalatu announced his new name here:

Reactions trail Ere Asalatu's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Tommybabamahaz stated:

"Lol... Ah no blame am sha Hin no understand religion well na why hin dey do rubbish, cuz This one na fuji ooo"

@EniCoutinho noted:

"kaaiii..... Sub'haanah! His Alfas have bloods in their hands. like, they will have questions to answer before Allah"

Islamic musician Ere Asalatu trends online after announcing a new name amid controversy over a church event. Photos: Ere Asalatu.

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi speaks on interfaith marriages

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi shared his take on interfaith marriages between Christians and Muslims.

The influencer argued that marriage between Christians and Muslims contradicted God's plan, as such unions stifle spiritual growth, lack biblical alignment, and could also leave children confused.

According to the writer, when it comes to marriage, God only cares that his commandments be followed, which is not being entangled with unbelievers.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng