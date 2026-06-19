A viral video showed Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, carrying out a deeply emotional final act at his burial

The grieving widow, who is reportedly expecting a baby, was supported by the actor’s sister during the ceremony

Mourners and netizens reacted with emotion as the heartbreaking moment circulated online

It was a deeply emotional atmosphere in Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday, June 18, as late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest in his hometown.

Family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to the actor, with grief filling the air as one of Nollywood’s beloved stars was committed to mother earth.

However, it was a particular moment at the graveside that drew intense emotions and left many in tears.

Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, performs the final act to late late husband. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

A viral video from the burial ceremony captured Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli Ekubo, performing what many have described as her final act of love and farewell to her late husband.

Supported by Alexx’s sister, the grieving widow was seen struggling to hold back tears as she approached the graveside for the emotional moment.

Before carrying out the final rites, she was first seen offering prayers for the late actor, standing close to the burial site in quiet anguish.

Anwuli Ekubo later leaned in to give her late husband a final kiss, a gesture that visibly moved those present at the ceremony.

She then proceeded with the traditional “dust to dust” rite, marking the final goodbye between the couple.

Reports also indicate that Anwuli Ekubo is expecting a baby, a detail that added another layer of emotion to an already painful moment for the family and sympathisers.

Alexx Ekubo’s sister was seen standing closely beside her, offering support as she carried out the final rites.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, many social media users expressed heartbreak over the scene, describing it as one of the most emotional burial moments they had seen in Nollywood.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Alexx Ekubo's wife's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@The_Ngozi stated:

"She can’t even wail & mourn properly because of her condition. It’s crazy mehn"

@kerrygold_A noted:

"Very heartbreaking She didn’t even enjoy her husband His kids too"

@DebiUsifo stated:

"Broke my heart fr... pray for God's mercies"

@green_special04 shared:

"Only those that have lost someone special can understand the pain , dem no dey explain this type of pain to person to understand"

@Optimighty wrote:

"There are unspoken words going through the wife mind at the moment.. if she has the opportunity she must be converting with her creator with questions... OMG"

Alexx Ekubo was buried in his hometown, Arochukwu, Abia State. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's last public appearance in his hometown

Legit.ng previously reported that in a tribute to the late actor, an Instagram page, Arochukwu Mouthpiece, which is mainly focused on happenings in the actor's hometown, reshared old pictures from his last public appearance in Arochukwu.

According to the page, Alexx was in his hometown in December 2022 for his grandmother Ezinne Mary Epsom Onyekwere (Nee Inyama)'s burial ceremony

Source: Legit.ng