A lady has reacted to a video from Alexx Ekubo's burial, showing how a man touched the coffin during the wake-keep

This comes after photos and videos of the late actor’s burial in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia, were shared online

Reacting to the video, the lady explained the reason behind the man’s action, which many had earlier described as “suspicious”

A Nigerian lady shared what she found out about the man who trended for what he did at the burial of actor Alexx Ekubo.

Nollywood fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Identifies Man Who ‘Suspiciously’ Touched Actor’s Coffin, Explains His Actions

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and the actor was buried on the 18th of June in his hometown.

Lady explains man's action on Alex Ekubo's coffin

A video from Alex Ekubo's coffin showed a man touching the coffin in a way many described as "suspicious."

Following the event, a lady identified as Kikky Chukwurah on Facebook, who was reacting to a post by actor Dantani Kurki Samson, shared what she found out about the man after her research.

She said in her comment:

"I had to research about his action and this is what i got. The man seen in the video is a staff member from Ebony Funeral Home (the undertaker service handling the late actor's repatriation and burial).

"His actions were strictly part of his professional duties and are not supernatural or malicious:

"Checking the Temperature: The undertaker touched the casket with the back of his hand (where his ring was) to check if the coffin was still properly frozen and cold. Because transporting bodies requires long-distance travel and stopovers, funeral directors constantly monitor the cooling to prevent decomposition.

"Doing His Job: The nod he gave after touching the casket was likely an acknowledgement to his colleague (or the person in the red cap) to confirm that the casket's temperature was holding up, which ensures the body is preserved perfectly before lying in state."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's explanation about man's actions

Shungu Moyo said:

Kikky Chukwurah yes..i knew he was checking thr tempreture...nothing suspicious

Felizzy Arubi said:

Kikky Chukwurah thank you for this amazing clarity oo because so much post and comments urging that the Man has bad intentions by hitting the corpse with his ring

Reas Lest said:

Why did he have to look left, right and look again to be sure no one was looking at h before he did it?

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Identifies Man Who ‘Suspiciously’ Touched Actor’s Coffin, Explains His Actions

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng