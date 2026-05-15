Oyo Police Command has initiated a manhunt after a deadly coordinated terrorist attack on schools in Oriire LGA

Multiple victims, including students and staff, were abducted during an attack on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School/LA Primary School, Esiele

The police have assured residents that ongoing operations are in place to ensure public safety and support rescue efforts

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Oriire, Oyo state - The Oyo Police Command on Friday evening, May 15, said it has commenced an "intensive manhunt and rescue operation" following a coordinated attack carried out by terrorists on some schools and surrounding communities within Oriire local government area (LGA) of the state in the early hours of today, Friday, May 15, 2026.

In a statement issued by Ayanlade Olayinka and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants arrived on motorcycles and carried out a coordinated attack.

Oyo Police launch intensive manhunt and rescue operation after coordinated attacks on schools and communities in Oriire LGA. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

They targeted Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School/L.A. Primary School, Esiele, simultaneously.

Several pupils, students, and staff members were abducted during the attack, including the Vice Principal, Mrs. Alamu Folawe.

The police added that both schools operate within the same premises.

The security agency stated that presently, no pupil or student has been confirmed killed during the incident, but admitted that an assistant headmaster, simply identified as Adesiyan, was killed during the attack.

Also, an okada rider who reportedly resisted attempts by the attackers to take his motorcycle forcefully was also shot dead.

According to the police, the attackers, after abducting some victims, also took away a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to the abducted vice principal and later set the vehicle ablaze along the road leading to the forest.

Oyo police launch manhunt after attack

Following the incident, Abimbola Olugbenga, the commissioner of police, Oyo state police command, led operatives alongside other service commanders to the scene for on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination, while simultaneously directing a comprehensive manhunt for the perpetrators.

The police statement read:

"Operational assets, tactical teams and intelligence platforms have since been deployed to the affected communities to prevent any further breakdown of law and order, ensure public safety and facilitate the rescue of the abducted victims as well as the apprehension of those responsible for the heinous act."

Police give vital assurance to residents after deadly attack and abduction in Oriire, Oyo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The statement added:

"The command assures residents that intensive operations are ongoing and urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive by providing timely and credible information that could aid the investigation and rescue efforts."

The police statement, along with accompanying photos, can be read in full below via the X post:

Read more Oyo state news:

Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka village by some gunmen as devastating.

In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.

Source: Legit.ng