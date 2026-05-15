Breaking: Gunmen Kill Headmaster in Oyo School Attack as Police Give Updates, Share Photos
- Oyo Police Command has initiated a manhunt after a deadly coordinated terrorist attack on schools in Oriire LGA
- Multiple victims, including students and staff, were abducted during an attack on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School/LA Primary School, Esiele
- The police have assured residents that ongoing operations are in place to ensure public safety and support rescue efforts
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.
Oriire, Oyo state - The Oyo Police Command on Friday evening, May 15, said it has commenced an "intensive manhunt and rescue operation" following a coordinated attack carried out by terrorists on some schools and surrounding communities within Oriire local government area (LGA) of the state in the early hours of today, Friday, May 15, 2026.
In a statement issued by Ayanlade Olayinka and obtained by Legit.ng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants arrived on motorcycles and carried out a coordinated attack.
They targeted Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School/L.A. Primary School, Esiele, simultaneously.
Several pupils, students, and staff members were abducted during the attack, including the Vice Principal, Mrs. Alamu Folawe.
The police added that both schools operate within the same premises.
The security agency stated that presently, no pupil or student has been confirmed killed during the incident, but admitted that an assistant headmaster, simply identified as Adesiyan, was killed during the attack.
Also, an okada rider who reportedly resisted attempts by the attackers to take his motorcycle forcefully was also shot dead.
According to the police, the attackers, after abducting some victims, also took away a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to the abducted vice principal and later set the vehicle ablaze along the road leading to the forest.
Oyo police launch manhunt after attack
Following the incident, Abimbola Olugbenga, the commissioner of police, Oyo state police command, led operatives alongside other service commanders to the scene for on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination, while simultaneously directing a comprehensive manhunt for the perpetrators.
The police statement read:
"Operational assets, tactical teams and intelligence platforms have since been deployed to the affected communities to prevent any further breakdown of law and order, ensure public safety and facilitate the rescue of the abducted victims as well as the apprehension of those responsible for the heinous act."
The statement added:
"The command assures residents that intensive operations are ongoing and urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive by providing timely and credible information that could aid the investigation and rescue efforts."
The police statement, along with accompanying photos, can be read in full below via the X post:
Read more Oyo state news:
- Alaafin Owoade plans to rebuild 200-year-old Oyo palace, gives reason
- Former Oyo governor's eldest child, Bisola Ajimobi, dies at 42
Oyo governor mourns slain forest rangers
Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, described the killing of five National Park Service forest guard officers in Oloka village by some gunmen as devastating.
In a statement, Governor Makinde revealed that preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated the attack was a cross-border operation carried out by bandits.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.