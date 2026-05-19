Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo took to social media to drop a cryptic message advising his fellow men about their hidden struggles

The beloved music star's thought-provoking advice came amid the marital crisis involving popular television host Frank Edoho and his estranged wife

Fans reacted to the words of the musician, with many pointing out that marriage comes with different challenges, and unfaithful partners make the journey harder

Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has stirred conversations online after dropping a cryptic message directed at men, at a time when TV host Frank Edoho’s marriage troubles have dominated headlines.

Frank Edoho, best known as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has been in the spotlight following reports of a crisis with his wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Timi Dakolo urges men not to suffer in silence as Frank Edoho’s marital crisis with Sandra Onyenucheya trends online. Photo: timidakolo/frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The situation gained more attention after Afrobeats singer Chike was accused of involvement in the matter, with allegations of having an affair with Sandra, the estranged wife of the TV host.

In the middle of this trending marital saga, singer Timi Dakolo took to his X page to caution men against keeping quiet when facing struggles in marriage.

He explained that silence could be dangerous and urged them to speak out rather than suffer alone.

The Iyawo Mi hitmaker stressed that he would prefer to see men cry openly than end up in a coffin, adding that regret should never be seen as a prayer point.

Read Timi Dakolo's post below:

Timi Dakolo, who recently threw support behind Roby Ekpo during his messy marital drama, also reminded couples that marriage is not easy and that those whose unions are working should be grateful.

The music star advised against mocking people who are struggling in their relationships, encouraging love and light instead.

His words have since sparked reactions, with many linking the timing of his posts to the viral marital crisis of Frank Edoho and sharing their opinions on modern marriage.

Check out his X post below:

Netizens react to Timi Dakolo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@zitudiary:

“I never even enter marriage, but I already know say e no easy. Even ordinary relationship fit stress person life, and marriage no be one-size-fits-all something. To each their own.😮‍💨 At least, marry someone that loves God, someone kind, someone you can truly call your friend.”

@DozieOfficial1:

“Exactly. Don’t mock anybody. Be objective in your assessment of their situation and apportion your blame appropriately”

@AustinTbliss:

“If your own no de work no bring am come public. Everybody na saint until breeze blow fowl yansh open”

@WorldFamousLuca:

“Like seriously Timi. If your marriage they work. It’s mostly because of your partner. Not anything you do or don’t do. Applies both ways.”

@UcDovey:

“The unfaithful partners are not making it easy with their infidelity, I expected challenges like finance, infertility, etc to be the problems in marriage not cheating.”

Timi Dakolo says marriage is not easy, advises men to always speak up. Photo: timidakolo

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie slams Chike's video amid alleged scandal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta State governor’s aide Ossai Ovie reacted strongly to a viral video showing singer Chike at a Lagos cinema during a movie premiere.

The singer was surrounded by ladies rushing to take selfies with him as the video spread online.

Reacting through Instagram, Ossai Ovie criticised the women celebrating Chike publicly and described it as a dangerous trend that could send the wrong message about infidelity and marriage values.

Source: Legit.ng