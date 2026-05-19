A Nigerian lady celebrated graduating from the department of History and Diplomatic studies at the University of Ibadan

She wore a custom white sign-out shirt that listed the various hardships she faced before completing her degree programme

The inscription she had on her signout shirt got many Nigerians talking on the social media platform TikTok

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has celebrated her graduation from the institution in style on social media.

The Nigerian lady, identified as Junaid Oyindamola, successfully completed her academic programme in the department of History and Diplomatic studies.

A Nigerian lady celebrates in style as she graduates from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: @dhebby_jhay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She took to TikTok to share her joy, reflecting on the prolonged journey she encountered before finally finishing her studies.

University of Ibadan graduate bags degree

In the video shared online, Oyindamola posed for the camera and celebrated with her colleagues while wearing her white sign-out shirt and jeans.

Another segment of the video showed her holding tightly onto her graduation sash as she smiled for the camera.

Oyindamola's custom white shirt told the story of her academic struggles, explicitly detailing the events that delayed her set.

The inscriptions on the front of her shirt, along with those of her colleagues read:

"COVID 19. NO MATRICULATION. ASUU STRIKE. 10 SEMESTERS … GOD DID!"

Oyindamola accompanied the video with a brief statement of gratitude on her page.

She wrote:

"Thank you Jesus. Congratulations to me!"

Reactions as UI graduate bags degree

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Madame_Larry said:

"Oshey you sha no craze 😁, thank God for that. I don save this sound since last year 🥰."

Luxury by banke said:

"Congratulations girl ❤️❤️…I’m in Soc department …can’t wait to do mine by 25th."

NaturalTee Aesthetics said:

"Congratulations my senior. 🤗 Two semesters left for me too."

Watch the UI graduate's video below:

UNILAG graduate bags degree in rare course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has earned praise online as she finishes with a first class from a rare course.

Source: Legit.ng