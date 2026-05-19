Lady Who Battles With Kidney Disease Draws Emotions, Shares Her Look Before and After Illness
- A Nigerian lady shared a tearful video showing how her physical appearance changed after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease
- She disclosed how the medical condition changed her in terms of weight, affected her mentally, and caused a lot of other concerns
- The young lady shared what she relies on and expressed optimism, sparking emotions among social media users
A Nigerian lady has drawn reactions from social media users after showing how chronic kidney disease altered her looks.
The lady, identified on TikTok as @ijaybaybee, posted a video showing a before-and-after of her past appearance with her current state.
In the video, she explained that the medical condition has stripped her of her health, her beauty, and her memory.
Lady with kidney disease details physical changes
The young lady stated that her weight dropped drastically to 58 kilograms, making her veins highly visible.
She stated that the illness has taken so much from her that she can no longer track everything she has lost.
@ijaybaybee said:
"Here is a video of what I used to look like when I was without kidney disease. Um, kidney disease has taken so much from me. It took away my good health, it took away my memory, it took away my weight, it took away my beauty, it took so much from me. This is what I look like now. Currently, I weigh 58. With this weight, my weight is 58. It has taken so much from me. I can’t even start to mention how much things it has taken away from me. But it is what it is. It took so much weight that my veins are like, really visible. But I can't even... All I can do for myself is to pray for myself. That's all."
Reactions to lady with Kidney disease's video
Writing in the caption of her post, the lady further explained that her hair falls off and she struggles to remember things she said just minutes prior.
She also noted that she remains anaemic despite using blood-boosting drugs and food but maintained that she will overcome the illness.
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
immaculeta chukwu said:
"May mercy speak for you. Amen."
Laz said:
"What exactly is the cause of this kidney disease, I am sure this girl doesn't drink alcohol."
Mmesoma said:
"May all that was taken from you be restored. 💗"
Watch the emotional before-and-after video below:
Lady loses brother to kidney cancer, speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman shared the symptoms her brother ignored before he lost his life after battling kidney cancer.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng