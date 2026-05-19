A Nigerian lady shared a tearful video showing how her physical appearance changed after she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease

She disclosed how the medical condition changed her in terms of weight, affected her mentally, and caused a lot of other concerns

The young lady shared what she relies on and expressed optimism, sparking emotions among social media users

A Nigerian lady has drawn reactions from social media users after showing how chronic kidney disease altered her looks.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @ijaybaybee, posted a video showing a before-and-after of her past appearance with her current state.

A Nigerian lady who suffers from Kidney disease shares her look before and after illness. Photo credit: @ijaybaybee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, she explained that the medical condition has stripped her of her health, her beauty, and her memory.

Lady with kidney disease details physical changes

The young lady stated that her weight dropped drastically to 58 kilograms, making her veins highly visible.

She stated that the illness has taken so much from her that she can no longer track everything she has lost.

@ijaybaybee said:

"Here is a video of what I used to look like when I was without kidney disease. Um, kidney disease has taken so much from me. It took away my good health, it took away my memory, it took away my weight, it took away my beauty, it took so much from me. This is what I look like now. Currently, I weigh 58. With this weight, my weight is 58. It has taken so much from me. I can’t even start to mention how much things it has taken away from me. But it is what it is. It took so much weight that my veins are like, really visible. But I can't even... All I can do for myself is to pray for myself. That's all."

Reactions to lady with Kidney disease's video

Writing in the caption of her post, the lady further explained that her hair falls off and she struggles to remember things she said just minutes prior.

She also noted that she remains anaemic despite using blood-boosting drugs and food but maintained that she will overcome the illness.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

immaculeta chukwu said:

"May mercy speak for you. Amen."

Laz said:

"What exactly is the cause of this kidney disease, I am sure this girl doesn't drink alcohol."

Mmesoma said:

"May all that was taken from you be restored. 💗"

Watch the emotional before-and-after video below:

Lady loses brother to kidney cancer, speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman shared the symptoms her brother ignored before he lost his life after battling kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng