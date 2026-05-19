Dangote Refinery challenges petrol import permits, reigniting legal disputes in Nigeria's oil sector

Marketers defend fuel imports, citing the necessity for national supply stability amid local refining growth

Court ruling could shape future fuel policy and competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A fresh legal battle involving the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the Federal Government and fuel marketers has reignited debate over the future of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The dispute escalated after the refinery challenged the continued issuance of petrol import licences by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to several oil marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Aliko Dangote-owned refinery sues Nigerian government and marketers over import licences. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has backed the regulator, insisting that fuel importation remains necessary to guarantee a stable supply across the country.

Here are five major issues shaping the growing standoff.

720,000 metric tonnes of petrol imports

At the centre of the lawsuit is the approval for the importation of 720,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Import licences were issued to NNPCL, NIPCO, AA Rano, Matrix, Shafa, Pinnacle and Bono Energy.

According to allocation details, AA Rano and Matrix each received permits for 150,000 metric tonnes, while NIPCO, Shafa and Pinnacle got approvals for 120,000 metric tonnes each. Bono Energy was allocated 60,000 metric tonnes.

Dangote Refinery is seeking to overturn the approvals, arguing that fuel imports should only be allowed when local refining capacity cannot meet domestic demand.

The company also claimed that the approvals contradict an earlier court order directing parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the case.

Marketers insist fuel imports remain necessary

DAPPMAN has defended the regulator’s decision, arguing that import licences are essential for maintaining fuel availability nationwide.

The association said the approvals are fully backed by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and form part of the regulator’s responsibility to prevent shortages in the downstream market.

According to the marketers, the licences are not intended to undermine local refining efforts but to protect Nigeria’s energy security during a period of transition.

DAPPMAN further warned that cancelling already-approved imports could disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty for marketers and depot operators that have invested heavily in storage and distribution infrastructure, a report by PetroleumPriceNG said.

The case raises fresh competition concerns

Beyond the courtroom battle, the dispute has sparked wider debate over competition and market control in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Dangote Refinery’s position reflects growing calls for stronger protection for domestic refining investments following the launch of its 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, one of the largest in the world.

However, marketers insist that the downstream sector was designed as an open, competitive market with multiple suppliers, not a single dominant operator.

DAPPMAN argued that restricting imports could reduce fuel supply flexibility and weaken operational efficiency across the industry.

The group also maintained that independent marketers and depot owners remain crucial to nationwide fuel distribution despite increasing local refining output.

The latest suit revives an earlier face-off

This is not the first clash between Dangote Refinery and downstream regulators over fuel importation.

In 2025, the refinery withdrew a similar lawsuit challenging import licences issued to NNPCL and other fuel traders.

Although domestic refining capacity has improved significantly since then, regulators and marketers argue that imports still help bridge supply gaps in some parts of the country.

The renewed court action highlights unresolved disagreements over how quickly Nigeria should phase out dependence on imported petrol.

Outcome could shape Nigeria’s future fuel policy

Industry stakeholders believe the case could influence future decisions on fuel import regulation, competition policy and support for local refining.

A ruling favouring tighter import restrictions may strengthen local refiners and accelerate Nigeria’s push toward self-sufficiency in petrol production.

Marketers fight back, vow to challenge Dangote Refinery's lawsuit against fuel import licences. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, marketers insist that flexible import arrangements remain necessary to prevent shortages and stabilise supply during production or distribution disruptions.

The case is also expected to affect broader discussions around fuel pricing, supply control, infrastructure investment and the long-term balance between local refining growth and open market competition in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Marketers receive 164,000MT of imported fuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that competition in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector is heating up again as marketers prepare to receive no fewer than 164,000 metric tonnes of imported petroleum products across major ports, despite claims that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet most of the country’s fuel demand.

The incoming cargoes, made up of petrol and diesel, are expected to strengthen supply across the country and provide fresh competition for the refinery owned by Aliko Dangote, especially after recent adjustments in ex-depot fuel prices.

According to the Daily Shipping Position obtained on Sunday, the shipments include 82,000 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, and 81,882 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol.

Source: Legit.ng