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Photographer Groom Leaves Guests Smiling After What He Did During His Wedding Ceremony, Video Trends
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Photographer Groom Leaves Guests Smiling After What He Did During His Wedding Ceremony, Video Trends

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Nigerian man who is a professional photographer decided to handle a camera during his own marriage ceremony
  • The young groom took pictures of his beautiful bride in her traditional attire right inside the event venue
  • Social media users who reacted to the video on TikTok pointed out the interesting nature of marrying a photographer

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A Nigerian wedding has caught the attention of social media users after the groom briefly paused his celebrations to snap his bride.

The groom, who works as a professional photographer, could not resist handling a camera when his wife stood up to pose for pictures.

A Nigerian man who is a professional photographer handles camera in his wedding
A groom grabs a camera at a wedding to snap the bride. Photo credit: @dgstudiowarri/TikTok
Source: TikTok

In the trending clip shared on TikTok by @dgstudiowarri, the groom was initially seen posing alongside his partner for their wedding session. Both looked stunning in their matching wine-coloured traditional outfits.

Nigerian groom handles camera on wedding day

Shortly after their joint session, the man was spotted collecting a professional camera from his colleague on the dance floor. He focused his attention entirely on his newly wedded wife, clicking away as she smiled and danced.

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The audience at the venue cheered as the man bent down and adjusted his lens to capture the best angles of his bride. The video has gathered thousands of views and comments since it was published on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Nigerians react to the wedding video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Mint Diaries said:

"Abi make I find photographer for myself?"

black_beauty9 said:

"If the pictures no mad make I know y."

Rexi said:

"So cute.🥰 God bless your home."

Watch the lovely video below:

Photographer runs away with wedding pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said the photographer he hired to work for him on his wedding day ran away with the pictures.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Naija GistTikTok
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