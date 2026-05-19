APM condemns brutal attack on Oyo schools, resulting in abductions and tragic fatalities

Party urges security agencies to intensify rescue efforts for kidnapped victims in Oyo State

APM praises Governor Makinde’s leadership while pledging support for Oyo residents against insecurity

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has condemned the recent attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, which led to the abduction of pupils, teachers and a school principal, as well as the killing of an assistant headteacher.

In a statement issued by its National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, the party described the incident as “outrageous, barbaric and heartless”.

APM reacts to attack, abduction of teachers and pupils in Oyo schools

Source: UGC

The attack occurred on Friday, May 16, at Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, LA School and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele, while pupils were reportedly observing morning devotion.

APM sympathises with victims and families

The party expressed sympathy to the affected pupils, teachers, families and the government of Oyo State over the tragic development.

It also mourned the assistant headteacher who lost his life during the attack, alongside a commercial motorcyclist reportedly killed in the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these children, their teachers, families, government and people of Oyo State in this trying time,” the statement said.

“Our hearts also go to the family of the assistant headteacher who was brutally killed as well as the bike rider who was mowed down in this senseless attack on innocent children whose only offence is to acquire education for the benefit of humanity.”

Security agencies urged to intensify rescue efforts

APM called on security agencies to strengthen efforts towards rescuing the abducted victims and improving security across the state, particularly during the ongoing political season.

The party stressed the need to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped pupils, teachers and principal to their families.

“APM urges security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue these children and the principal held by terrorists to enable them to reunite with their families, and ensure adequate security of lives and property across the state in this electoral season,” the statement added.

APM commends Makinde’s leadership

The party also praised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for what it described as his commitment to stability, security and development in the state.

According to the statement, the recent attack should not discourage the governor but rather strengthen his resolve to continue serving the people.

“The party commends the effort of the governor, His Excellency Seyi Makinde for his visionary, purposeful and transformative leadership that fosters unity, stability, safety and prosperity in Oyo State,” the statement noted.

APM pledges support for Oyo residents

The party reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Oyo State and reiterated its support for a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

It called for collective action against insecurity and attacks targeting innocent citizens, especially schoolchildren.

Source: Legit.ng