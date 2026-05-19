Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government for ineffective leadership amid rising violence in Nigeria

He said the recent attacks in Oyo and Katsina highlight the urgent need for improved national security measures

The former vice president called for immediate rescue of abducted victims and a comprehensive security overhaul

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot govern by hiding corpses following recent terrorists attack in in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Atiku condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and educators killing of innocent Nigerians in Katsina State, including a pregnant woman.

Atiku Abubakar slams Tinubu’s leadership amid rising violence. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@atiku

Source: Twitter

He said the tragedies is proof that Nigeria is bleeding under a government that has reduced leadership to post-tragedy press statements.

The ADC chieftain described the continued bloodshed as a frightening collapse of leadership at the highest level.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng.

Atiku said the gruesome murder and kidnapping of Nigerians are not merely a breakdown of security.

He lamented that terrorist groups are turning communities into graveyards across the country.

“President Tinubu’s response remains the same tired ritual: condemn the killings, threaten that the perpetrators will face the ‘full wrath of the law,’ and then wait for the next massacre.

“Nigerians have heard this script too many times. It has become painfully predictable and utterly meaningless.

“President Tinubu must stop governing by obituary statements.

“Enough of the recycled outrage. Enough of the empty threats. Nigerians are dying, and this government keeps responding with press releases.”

Atiku called for the immediate rescue of all abducted victims in Oyo State and urgent security action across vulnerable communities.

He urged Tinubu’s government to embark on a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s increasingly ineffective security architecture.

Atiku urges overhaul of Nigeria's security as violence escalates in Oyo and Katsina. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reacts as terrorists execute Oyo teacher

Recall that Tinubu assured that all victims abducted during the attack on schools in Oyo state will be rescued, while condemning the killing of one of the kidnapped teachers

Attacks like the recent Oriire LGA incident are common in northern and central Nigeria, where bandits and insurgents often target remote communities with weak security presence.

Tinubu stated that security operatives are working round the clock to rescue the Oyo victims and apprehend the bandits and their collaborators within the community.

Shehu Sani explains prolonged insecurity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with banditry and terrorism.

Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.

According to the activist-turned-politician, Nigeria’s defence and security agencies in the past did not fully dedicate themselves to service, and he alleged that resources meant for junior officers often did not reach them.

Source: Legit.ng