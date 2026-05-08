Stanbic IBTC is now accepting applications for its 2026 Blue Internship Programme in Nigeria

The programme is designed to help students transition from campus to corporate excellence

Successful applicants will gain valuable industry experience and career development opportunities

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Stanbic IBTC has opened applications for its 2026 Blue Internship Programme, aimed at nurturing young talent and preparing students for corporate careers.

The company announced that the internship programme is open to qualified undergraduate students with strong academic performance and innovative thinking abilities.

Stanbic IBTC opens applications for its 2026 Blue Internship Programme Photo: Violeta Stoimenova

Source: Getty Images

Stanbic IBTC Blue Internship Programme 2026

Stanbic IBTC said the programme is designed to equip students with practical workplace experience and expose them to corporate operations in a professional environment.

According to the company, selected interns will have the opportunity to develop relevant skills, gain industry knowledge, and build networks that can support their future careers.

The company added that it is seeking forward-thinking students with creativity, adaptability, and strong problem-solving abilities.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Stanbic IBTC Blue Internship Programme 2026, applicants must:

Have a minimum CGPA of 3.5 or the equivalent of a Second-Class Upper

Have completed at least one semester of undergraduate studies

Be forward-thinking with a creative edge

Stanbic IBTC says applicants for its Blue Internship Programme must have completed at least one semester of undergraduate studies. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

Application deadline

The application window closes on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Stanbic IBTC advised interested applicants to submit their applications before the deadline through its official channels.

The link to apply.

Dangote graduate internship programme

Similarly, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has announced the commencement of applications for its 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme.

It offers young Nigerian graduates an 18-month opportunity to gain industry experience and build careers in Africa’s fast-growing oil and gas sector.

The company announced in a notice released on Thursday, May 7, 2026, stating that the programme is specifically designed for “high-potential, vibrant, and enthusiastic initiative-takers” who are eager to contribute to the future of energy and industrial development.

The refinery added that the programme would expose trainees to real-world challenges, helping them develop the technical competence and leadership skills needed to thrive in the oil and gas industry.

Applications are open across three major categories: technical, technical support, and support service disciplines.

For technical roles, eligible candidates must possess either a first degree or a Higher National Diploma (HND) in chemical engineering, production engineering, mining engineering, geological sciences, laboratory sciences, or biochemistry.

Stanbic plans to share N130m with customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the bank reaffirmed its dedication to developing a robust savings culture among Nigerians by announcing the start of Season 4 of its wildly popular Reward4Saving Promo.

In total, more than 1,900 winners from the last three seasons have won N318 million, and 874 fortunate winners will receive N130 million this year.

Speaking about the initiative, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, emphasised the bank’s dedication to financial empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng