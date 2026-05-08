Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow were among the veterans who attended the AMVCA Icons Night ahead of the award ceremony

A heartwarming video showing the moment the veteran actresses in the movie industry exchanged pleasantries caught attention online

The highlight was a clip showing how Joke Silva greeted her Mama Rainbow, stirring reactions online

As the Nigerian movie industry prepares for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026, a series of videos from the AMVCA Icons Night, where veterans in the movie industry were celebrated, has emerged.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Lagos, had the likes of Prince Jide Kosoko, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Mama Rainbow, Toyin Abraham, among other popular faces in attendance.

Actress Joke Silva kneels to greet Mama Rainbow at AMVCA event in Lagos. Credit: jokesilva/mamarainbow

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow shine at AMVCA Icon Night

A video from the star-studded event showed an adorable moment between veteran actress Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow.

The clip captured Joke conversing with her male colleague Jide Kosoko, before actress Bimbo Akintola notified her of Mama Rainbow's presence.

Upon sighting the actress, Joke quickly excused herself from Kosoko as she moved towards Mama Rainbow, slightly kneeling to greet the latter, who embraced her.

The video quickly garnered reactions as netizens celebrated the show of respect from an established older figure like Joke towards Mama Rainbow.

Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow show their dance moves at AMVCA Icons Night. Credit: mamarainbow

Source: Instagram

Some other netizens gushed about Mama Rainbow's ageless appearance.

The video of Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow at AMVCA Icons Night is below:

Another video of Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow dancing at the AMVCA event is below:

What people said about Joke Silva and Mama Rainbow

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

GabrielFadiyaa commented:

"Iya rainbow is 83, Mama Joke is 64, that’s about 20 years difference.."

OluGbemi21 reacted:

"My 70-year-old mother still knee to greet her 80-year-old elder sister."

Mikkyjay74 said:

"Mama Rainbow at 83 still looking radiant and strong, God has been so merciful to her."

abel_leke commented:

"Mama Rainbow no wan age at all. Mama is still looking fresh. Somebody's got to ask her the secret."

enitandev said:

"There’s a 19yr gap between them."

isimodu wrote:

"Mama rainbow senior her by far , she's 70+ and iya rainbow is over 80+ . culture and respect is needed and she exhibited it."

DadiAaliyah said:

"Hmm...strange. I just googled their ages. Joke Silva is 64; I figured she would be older. Iya Rainbow is 83."

JIDXKEKS commented:

"Iya Rainbow is a cyborg ni? Why she nor dey age? She should be around 84 years this year."

hawody said:

"The way that actress in red (forgotten her name) showed her that’s mama rainbow and quickly left is top notch and respectful."

Joke Silva celebrates husband Olu Jacobs at 83

Legit.ng also reported that Joke Silva celebrated her husband, actor Olu Jacobs, as he clocked a new age.

In a post via her Instagram, she recounted meeting her husband when he was 38 and thanked God for his new age of 83.

Acknowledging that their union had been a roller coaster, she glorified God for guiding her and her husband through each day.

Source: Legit.ng