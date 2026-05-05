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Outrage As Youths Demand Probe After SASA Raid Leaves Youth Dead in Anambra
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Outrage As Youths Demand Probe After SASA Raid Leaves Youth Dead in Anambra

by  Ololade Olatimehin, Mokwugo Solomon
4 min read
  • Youths of the Mgbakwu community in Anambra state have protested the alleged killing of one of them by security operatives
  • SASA operatives reportedly shot a youth of the community, Chinyeaka Ike, leading to protests and heightened emotions
  • The youths have asked Governor Soludo and the Commissioner of Police not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet

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Youths of Mgbakwu community, Awka North local government area of Anambra state, have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to order a full-scale investigation into the killing of a youth in the town, Chinyeaka Ike (Akidi), allegedly by operatives of the Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA).

Anambra youths demand justice after SASA raid in Mgbakwu leaves youth dead
Outrage in Awka North as youths insist on probe into SASA operation that turned deadly in Anambra. Photo: AnambraNewMedia
Source: Twitter

The community youths made the plea on Monday, May 4, during a periodic meeting of youths in the town.

The Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) recently raided a suspected drug camp in Mgbakwu. The raid led to an altercation, which resulted in the death of one Mr. Chinyeaka Ike (Akidi).

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The incident generated widespread concern following allegations of indiscriminate arrests and shootings by SASA operatives.

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But in a swift reaction, SASA denied the allegation, saying that its operatives did not shoot the victim.

In a statement on Sunday, May 3, Karen James, media aide to SASA, the agency, said that the narrative did not accurately reflect what happened.

SASA said the April 30 raid was intelligence-driven and targeted a suspected drug camp in Mgbakwu. An undercover operative, it said, confirmed illicit activity after posing as a buyer. The agency said the operative was later attacked with a knife when discovered.

The statement added that the operative responded in self-defence during the struggle, which led to the suspect’s death. It insisted there was no gunshot wound on the body, thereby dismissing earlier claims.

SASA also said suspected hard drugs were recovered from the scene.

However, youths of the town, who dismissed SASA's claims, described it as baseless and a falsehood.

Youths reject SASA claims, seek justice

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In a resolution read after the meeting on Monday, May 4, a spokesperson for the youths, Samuel Onyemaechi, described the victim as an easy-going young man who was not known in his village as a wrongdoer.

He said, "Chinyeaka is an easy-going young man, and has not been associated with wrongdoing. We, therefore, perceive his killing by SASA operatives as a gang-up orchestrated by his enemies to terminate his life."
"Brutal killing of this youth is a blow to the youths of Mgbakwu in general, and Amaeze village in particular. We do not intend to take the law into our own hands; this is why we're calling on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to order full scale investigation into the matter."
"We cannot afford to look on while people just enter our community and start killing us under unclear circumstances. It cannot continue in our community."
Tension rises in Mgbakwu as youths question SASA raid that led to the death of young man
Community demands answers after SASA raid leaves young man dead. Photo: ccSoludo
Source: Facebook

Speaking with Legit.ng at the meeting, Isaac Ndubisi, a youth in the town, said that security operatives rarely harass or arrest residents due to the low crime rate and absence of illicit trade in the village. He questioned what brought SASA to the area and how it led to the youth’s death.

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Sunday Akwuo, another young chap, claimed that such surveillance on drugs and related matters is the job of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), not the duty of SASA. He therefore questioned why the state agency took over such a role and asked whether it was legally empowered to perform the duties of the NDLEA.

Another youth, who did not want his name to appear, asked Governor Soludo and the Commissioner of Police in the state to order an investigation into the matter. He insisted that the youths of the town would not allow the case to be swept under the carpet.

"There is no way the matter will be allowed to be swept under the carpet. This is a human being who died, not a goat. Our governor, Soludo, and the police commissioner in the state should investigate it," he pleaded.

Police officers clash with NYSC member

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tension erupted in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, after a video surfaced showing police officers allegedly confronting an NYSC member near Christ’s School.

The footage, shared on X, captured uniformed officers moving the corps member while bystanders watched. An eyewitness alleged the officers profiled the young man over car ownership and attempted to stop him from recording the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng, covering experts' exclusive comments. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

Mokwugo Solomon avatar

Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.

Tags:
Anambra StateCharles Soludo
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