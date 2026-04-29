Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, made waves online recently as he spilled details about his family

The young talent was a guest on media personality Davreal’s livestream when he spoke about his life

According to Ayo, he made a decision to lose his sexual purity after a revelation he learned from his father

Ayo Kuti, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, opened up about a personal decision that has left many criticising the family online.

During a recent livestream with Davreal, Ayo revealed that he lost his bedroom purity at the age of 16, a choice he said was influenced by his father’s own experience.

Ayo Kuti reveals shocking truth behind surpassing his father’s legacy. Credit: @ayokuti, @femikuti

Source: Instagram

According to him, Femi Kuti had told him that he lost his at 17, which motivated Ayo to “beat the record”.

Explaining his decision, the grandson of the music legend Fela Kuti said:

“The only reason I lost my virrginity at 16 is that my dad told me that he lost his at 17. So I said, ‘Okay, I have to be number one in my family, because you have to know, say e dey shake, e dey break.’ My dad is a bad boy.”

Watch him speak below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti, Fela's youngest son, revealed that his late mother, Fehintola Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti, secretly smuggled Indian hemp to the legendary Afrobeats pioneer while he was in prison.

According to the Afrobeats singer, his mother deliberately hid the illicit substance inside bread and used him as an unsuspecting delivery boy.

As a young boy, Seun Kuti said he was completely unaware of the contraband he was carrying. He recalled visiting the Panti police station, where his mother bought the bread and explicitly instructed him to hand it over directly to his father.

“We were going to visit my father at Panti, and my mum bought bread to give to him. She hid ‘Igbo’ inside the bread and asked me to hand it over when we got there.”

On the journey home, his older sister asked if he realised the delivered bread contained hidden drugs.

Their mother had intentionally kept the young boy in the dark because she fiercely worried he might accidentally expose the daring plot to police officers.

“My mum had told her, but didn’t tell me because she knew I might have said something to the police.”

Seun Kuti noted that he actively visited his father in multiple detention facilities during his childhood, naming Ikoyi Prison, Kirikiri Prison, Panti, and Alagbon.

Femi Kuti’s son Ayo shares a revelation about their family. Credit: @femikuti

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Ayo Kuti's revelation

fifehanmioluwa_ said:

"Family of particular concern😂😂😂."

@niff_wizzy said:

"Wetin be this."

hairvolver said:

"Now, whose daughter was used to break the record?"

muiz._coco

pair.pressure_ said:

"What did we just read? Our eyes dey pain us 😳."

richy_manny said:

"Then his son will beat his at 15 till it reaches the age 2 😂."

chi_derah_

"Who is driving this generation,abeg match brake😭."

yomideee____ said:

"Incoming FELA. Welldone."

being_sayrah

"This Generation is definitely VIEW ONCE…."

itsgreatness101 said:

"Third generation of the kuti family wan take over 😂😂."

kemzytheshopper said:

"Family of a particular concern Abeg match brake😂."

Source: Legit.ng