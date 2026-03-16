The incident occurred at the famous Folixxx Lounge in Lekki, where a confrontation over a loud noise allegedly led to Peller hurling insults at the victim

Odigie claimed that the video, shared across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, led to widespread cyberbullying and public ridicule

Through her legal team, the claimant is demanding hundreds of millions in damages, alongside a public apology in two national newspapers

A Lagos-based woman has taken legal action against popular TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, over a viral video recorded during a confrontation at a lounge in Lagos.

The woman, identified as Osarobo Odigie, is seeking N395 million in damages, alleging that the influencer filmed and shared the incident without her consent.

According to documents circulating online, the confrontation occurred in the early hours of January 6, 2026, at Folixxx Lounge located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

Miss Odigie claims that the video, shared by Peller, led to widespread cyberbullying and public ridicule. Photos: Peller/Osarobo Odigie.

Source: Instagram

According to the claim, Odigie had gone to the lounge to purchase food and was standing at the counter when the situation unfolded.

She alleged that Peller, who was standing behind her, suddenly shouted loudly, startling her. The unexpected noise reportedly made her step away from the counter.

However, the move allegedly prompted Peller to confront her aggressively. The suit claimed the streamer demanded to know why she moved and then told her to “shut up” during the exchange.

Odigie further alleged that he used several insulting words during the confrontation, including Yoruba curses. According to the legal filing, Peller then recorded the encounter on his phone without her permission.

The video was allegedly posted across several platforms, including TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Due to Peller’s large following online, the clip quickly spread across social media.

The claimant said the video attracted thousands of comments, many of which repeated the alleged insults and added to the humiliation she experienced online.

She claimed the incident resulted in cyberbullying, harassment, emotional distress, reputational damage, and even threats to her safety.

Lagos lady makes N395m demand against Peller

Through her lawyers at FA Garrick & Co., led by Bola Osineye, Odigie issued a pre-action letter dated March 10, 2026.

The legal team accused Peller of defamation, invasion of privacy, and cyber harassment.

Odigie is demanding N200 million for the alleged defamatory publication and N100 million for emotional trauma and reputational damage. She is also asking for N75 million over the distress caused by cyberbullying and threats.

An additional N20 million has been requested to cover legal fees and related costs.

Beyond the financial claims, the legal team also outlined other demands. The letter requires Peller to immediately stop sharing the video and remove it from all social media platforms within seven days. This includes copies uploaded by third-party accounts.

The lady is demanding hundreds of millions in damages, alongside a public apology in two national newspapers from Peller. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The claimant also wants the streamer to publish a public apology across his social media pages.

Additionally, the apology must appear in two national newspapers — The Punch and The Guardian — acknowledging the statements as false and harmful.

Interestingly, the TikTok personality had already issued a public apology shortly after the incident.

On January 9, 2026, Peller admitted that his reaction during the confrontation was out of character and expressed regret over the situation.

Read the lawsuit below:

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng