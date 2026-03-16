FAAN initially reported the arrest of four "bandits" near the Akure airport perimeter, a claim that was quickly disputed by the Ondo State Police Command

The police clarified that the suspects were actually logistics suppliers for kidnappers, not bandits

Reacting to the discrepancy, VeryDarkMan has given FAAN a 24-hour window to issue a public apology or face a lawsuit

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known online as Verydarkman (VDM), has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to apologise to Nigerians over its earlier claim that bandits were arrested near Akure Airport.

The activist made the demand in a strongly worded video shared on Instagram after a new clarification emerged from the Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State.

Nigeria police counters FAAN's initial claims of arresting four "bandits" near the Akure airport perimeter. Photos: VDM/FAAN.

Source: Instagram

Earlier reports had suggested that four suspected bandits were apprehended behind the airport perimeter close to the Eleyewo community.

The information quickly circulated online and raised concerns among residents and travellers who feared growing insecurity around the facility.

However, the narrative took a different turn after the police issued a fresh explanation.

According to the Ondo State Police Command, the four individuals arrested around the airport were not bandits as earlier reported.

The command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade Jimoh, explained that the suspects were instead logistics suppliers allegedly working for kidnapping groups.

Jimoh said the suspects had already made confessional statements that were assisting ongoing investigations.

He urged members of the public to ignore reports claiming that armed bandits were captured within the airport vicinity.

The police clarification quickly changed the tone of the conversation online, with many Nigerians questioning how the initial claim emerged in the first place.

Reacting to the development, VDM accused FAAN of spreading misleading information capable of creating unnecessary fear among citizens.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, the outspoken critic said Nigerians deserved honesty, especially at a time when the country is battling serious security concerns.

He stated:

“FAAN you have 24 hours to apologise to the beautiful citizens of Nigeria or face a lawsuit. Your lie caused panic and put people through trauma. Why would you cook up a story like this when Nigeria is already dealing with insecurity issues?”

VDM further questioned why authorities would release such information without proper verification, arguing that the situation could damage public trust.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, VDM had earlier criticised a young lady identified as Destiny, a friend of the late Elena Jessica, for comparing Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) surgery to childbirth.

In a viral video, Destiny, defending her late friend's BBL surgery, expressed her displeasure at social media users shaming the deceased.

Responding in a fiery video shared on his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan argued that elective cosmetic enhancements differ fundamentally from childbirth.

VDM gives FAAN a 24-hour window to issue a public apology or face a lawsuit. Photo: VDM.

Source: Instagram

Man insists VDM imports goods into Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man threw shades at VeryDarkMan and shared a list of things he must import.

The man suggested that importing things into the country from China was not child's play and noted that VDM should try it.

He insisted that the businessmen who do it know their onions, and VeryDarkMan should also prove himself by importing things into the country.

Source: Legit.ng