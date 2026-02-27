Isaac Fayose has called on social media critic VeryDarkMan and content creator King Mitchy to leave the Ooni of Ife out of their feud

This came amid the exchanges between VDM and the content creator, which brought about the leaked WhatsApp conversations allegedly involving the monarch

Fayose emphasised that the Ooni's royal status prevents him from engaging in low-level social media conflicts, warning that involving him in personal battles undermines Yoruba customs

Prominent commentator Isaac Fayose has stepped into the ongoing feud between social media activists VeryDarkMan and content creator King Mitchy, urging them to leave the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, out of their dispute.

The online exchanges after King Mitchy dragged Verydarkman over his comments about her school renovation projects.

Isaac Fayose speaks on the VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy feud, insisting that Ooni of Ife should be left out of the crossfire. Photo: isaacfayoseoriginal/ooniadimulaife/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to this, VeryDarkMan alleged that Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s president, had been funding the influencer since 2023.

He also made controversial claims about Mitchy’s alleged conduct with Seyi Tinubu, accusing her of inappropriate behaviour and suggesting that she was “licking lollipop.”

King Mitchy also released private WhatsApp conversations where the Ooni allegedly commended her philanthropic efforts.

The monarch later dismissed the messages as fake and fabricated, distancing himself from the controversy entirely.

Fayose reacted through a video posted on his Instagram page, stating that the Ooni of Ife represents the highest authority in Yoruba culture and should not be dragged into unverified online battles.

He explained that the phone number shared in the feud did not belong to the monarch, pointing out that a king with multiple queens would never engage in such petty exchanges.

Fayose added that just as he would never involve northern or Edo monarchs in similar disputes, Yoruba tradition demands that the Ooni be treated with utmost respect.

Isaac Fayose said in part:

"In all this crossfire, please remove our king. In Yoruba land, we respect our king. Ojaja is our number one. I’ll not go to the North or Edo to mention their king. The number King Mitchy is posting is fake. Ooni of Ife has Queens. Ojaja can’t stoop so low. Let us be guided in this crossfire."

Watch the full video of Isaac Fayose below:

Netizens react to Isaac Fayose's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@HIHpgAdewuyi said:

"The majority of us Nigerians are just too funny 🤣..how do you expect OONI himself to call someone like king michy direct?..it can't happen.. OONI don't hold any phone himself, even if president TINUBU calls him,it will be one of OONI personal assistants that will pick it.. 😂😂"

@Kingballer_824Q wrote:

"How old is that girl sef? She sounds so du**mb in all the videos she's made since she started this whole drama. You don't know Ooni because you're not Yoruba, yet you're the one who shared your chat with him."

@MelfordBenson commented:

"verydarkman is to be blamed for wanting to cause division between the Yorubas and the good people of Edo by dragging the No.1 emperor of the Yoruba kingdom."

@Ejikeisreal10 reacted:

"The Oni of Ife that we all know can't go so low to this nonsense. Man get stizz if even as an elder. The girl just carry fake number and chart day display."

Source: Legit.ng