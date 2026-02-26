Isaac Fayose has questioned comedian Seyi Law's recent statement about Nigeria's security situation after a disturbing incident involving worshippers in Ondo State

A video shared by the former governor's brother showed the serious consequences of the attack, including frustrated residents taking action on a major highway

The businessman directly called out the comedian in the footage, accusing him of benefiting financially while ordinary citizens face danger in their communities

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, has criticised comedian Seyi Law over his claims that Nigeria is now safer, pointing to fresh kidnappings in Ondo State as proof that insecurity remains.

On 25 February 2026, armed men stormed the Celestial Church of Christ in Uso, Owo Local Government Area, during a late-night service and abducted at least six worshippers.

Police confirmed the attack happened around midnight, with one victim later rescued, while others are still missing.

The incident happened just days after Seyi Law claimed that Nigeria is safer than it was 10 years ago while speaking on a podcast, stating that banditry and kidnappings are now less rampant.

Criticising his claims, Isaac Fayose shared a video showing heavy traffic gridlock on the Akure–Owo Expressway, where angry residents blocked the road in protest following the kidnappings.

The footage captured stranded vehicles stretching far into the distance, with drivers and passengers stuck for hours as locals demanded stronger government action against kidnappers.

Isaac expressed anger over the situation, stating that such chaos directly contradicts Seyi Law’s statement about improved security.

He labelled Seyi Law a failed comedian, dragging him for his comment and calling on his fans to tag him so he could see the video contradicting his earlier claims.

“Tag failed comedian, Seyi Law, to this video. Tag him now. This is his state, Ondo State, where he collects money every month. Look at his people suffering. Kidnappers did not let them rest. He said Nigeria is safe now, it’s safer than before. Look at it, look at this video. They like kidnapping.”

He continued by accusing the Ondo state government and political leaders of failing to protect citizens, insisting that criminals are often released back into society after being caught.

Netizens react to Isaac Fayose's video

@adejare_stephen said:

"It's important to separate emotions from facts. First, Seyi Law is not the governor of Ondo State, nor is he in charge of security agencies. He is entitled to his opinion about Nigeria, just like anyone else. Disagreeing with him is fine-but insults and personal attacks don't solve the insecurity problem."

@CAspirewealth commented:

"Seyi Law and the rest of them only see 'safe Nigeria' through the tinted windows of their escorted convoys. Meanwhile, the people back home in Ondo are living through this reality daily. The disconnect is staggering."

@maxchinox wrote:

"Seyi Law's family is abroad. If the country is truly progressing as they claim, why send them out? To me, Seyi Law and Reno are not any different, both appear more concerned about their own interests. It's hard not to question anyone who blindly follows them."

Isaac Fayose accuses Tinubu of nepotism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of practising nepotism by filling top government positions with Yoruba appointees.

He made the remarks in a video shared on social media on 25 February, following the recent appointment of Tunji Disu as acting Inspector-General of Police after Kayode Egbetokun's resignation.

Isaac explained that the concentration of power in one ethnic group undermines national unity and leaves other regions feeling excluded.

