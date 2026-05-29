Cubana Chiefpriest has come under fire over his remark at Davido's late friend Tiny's funeral overseas

A viral video showed the socialite making a video as he shared how he felt, while some colleagues could be heard teasing him in the background

Chiefpriest's comment has ignited reactions online as many dragged him for being insensitive

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has been caught up in a new drama following a comment he made after music star Davido's best friend Tiny’s burial overseas on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Legit.ng previously reported a viral video which captured Davido's emotional reaction to the moment Tiny's casket was lowered into the graveside.

Cubana Chiefpriest dragged on social media over remark after Davido's friend's burial. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/davido

Source: Instagram

After the funeral, another video surfaced online showing Chiefpriest, who was one of the popular faces at the solemn event, in a luxury convertible with Davido at the backseat.

The highlight was a clip of the socialite casually stating, "Yeah man, we're outside cemetery chilling." Some colleagues were also heard in the background teasing Chiefpriest over his loss at the recent All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Legit.ng reported that Davido lost his friend Tiny in March after he suffered a heart attack.

Speaking about the deceased, the DMW label boss stated that it was not easy when someone like Tiny passed away, adding that his absence would be deeply felt because of the kind of personality he had.

Nigerians criticise Cubana Chiefpriest over comment after Davido's friend Tiny's funeral. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, Tiny was full of energy and presence. He also said he never thought he would speak about Tiny in the past tense.

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest in a convertible after Davido's friend Tiny's burial is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest faces backlash

The socialite's comment quickly went viral, igniting heavy backlash across social media platforms in the country, with users labeling his remark insensitive and disrespectful toward a solemn occasion.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

baybiestay commented:

"Since na cemetary chilling, him self fit take one permanet spot there naa, nothing spoil."

EAkuud commented:

"Did I just hear cemetery chilling?"

odPutitin43634 wrote:

"Always remember to take care of yourself o If anything do you na once people go move on."

Samestimi commented:

"I never see person wey stupid reach this idiot. Cemetery chilling for person burial. Davido needs to let go of some circle for friends please. They lack the emotional intelligence to even understand certains. Cubana chief priest is clout drunk at this point. What a waste man."

millie_kash2 said:

"He talks too much even for person burial Cemetery chilling as how na biggy."

FlamezReign commented:

"Does the proverb ‘Show me your friend and I’ll tell you who you are’ also apply to the friendship between these two?"

Chiefpriest exposes politicians

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cubana Chiefpriest addressed what he intended to do about people who allegedly deceived him and collected huge sums of money during his political journey.

Speaking during a live session with Peller, Chiefpriest alleged that several individuals assured him repeatedly that he would emerge victorious at the primary election.

According to him, those promises allegedly influenced him into spending huge sums of money in different places.

Source: Legit.ng