A young Nigerian lady officially completed her undergraduate programme from the University of Ibadan

She bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the premier university

The graduate shared a video of her campus sign-out celebration on her TikTok page

A young Nigerian lady, Adebayo Rebecca Oluwabunmise, has expressed gratitude after successfully finishing her undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Rebecca, who studied Psychology at the institution, took to social media to document her final days on campus.

A young lady's celebration draws emotions after bagging degree in UI. Photo credit: @queenbecca202.0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video capturing her academic milestone has drawn reactions from online users.

UI lady signs out in grand style

In the video shared on her TikTok page (@queenbecca202.0), the graduand participated in the traditional campus "sign-out" ritual. She wore a white shirt covered in marker signatures and well-wishes from her classmates.

Rebecca also wore a customised black-and-gold graduation sash that showed her name, her degree, and the Greek "Psi" symbol representing her field of study.

The graduate was seen signing her name over her portrait on the department’s official graduation banner, which read:

"Department of Psychology, Neuronova Class of 2025."

She later walked and danced across the university campus roads to celebrate the completion of her programme.

Rebecca expressed appreciation to God for the academic achievement in her video caption.

Rebecca said:

"With humble heart, I have come to say thank you Yahweh."

Reactions as UI graduate marks major milestone

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@ninuola.empire said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️to us."

@Funmilola Oyeyipo said:

"Congratulations."

@Nigeria wedding photographer said:

"Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

UI offers admission to UTME boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan offered admission to a young boy who wrote the UTME multiple times.

Source: Legit.ng